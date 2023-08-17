Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
Price Charting Coins
What Not Online Auctions
L & C Coins Sale
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency

HomeAuctions

1937-D Three Legs Buffalo Nickel at David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coins
1937-D Three-Legged Nickel (PCGS MS63). Image: David Lawrence Rare Coins.
1937-D Three-Legged Nickel (PCGS MS63). Image: David Lawrence Rare Coins.

The August 27th Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 525 total lots – including 225 No Reserve lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a famous key variety 1937-D 5C 3 Legs PCGS/CAC MS63; a flawless premium Gem 1924 25C PCGS MS67FH; a registry-worthy 1889 50C PCGS MS66; a near-finest 1880-CC $1 PCGS MS67; a fantastic 1907 High Relief $20 PCGS MS62 (OGH, Wire Edge); and a high-end 1926-S $20 PCGS MS65.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, August 27.

READY TO SELL YOUR RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

Like the 1937-D Buffalo nickel and other rare classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

  1. You can sell your coins to us outright.
  2. You can consign your coins.
  3. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

  1. Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90%
  2. No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees
  3. Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

 

Previous article
King Andrew I Featured on Latest Coin From Hungarian Mint
Next article
Royal Australian Mint Wins Two Coin of the Year Awards

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions
CAC coin verification of grading
Price Charting Coins
AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins

Great Collection Coin Auctions

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

L & C Coins Summer Sale
What Not Online Auctions
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.