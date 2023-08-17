1937-D Three Legs Buffalo Nickel at David Lawrence Rare Coins

The August 27th Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 525 total lots – including 225 No Reserve lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a famous key variety 1937-D 5C 3 Legs PCGS/CAC MS63; a flawless premium Gem 1924 25C PCGS MS67FH; a registry-worthy 1889 50C PCGS MS66; a near-finest 1880-CC $1 PCGS MS67; a fantastic 1907 High Relief $20 PCGS MS62 (OGH, Wire Edge); and a high-end 1926-S $20 PCGS MS65.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, August 27.

READY TO SELL YOUR RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

Like the 1937-D Buffalo nickel and other rare classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: