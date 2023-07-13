Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
African Animal Mask Coin Series II Begins With the Giraffe

By Pobjoy Mint
Pobjoy Mint announces the release of the first coin in our African Animal Masks Series II. The first coin features the Giraffe. Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, this new series has been produced in Virenium.

Africa is home to an abundance of wildlife, including some of the world’s most famous fauna. These unique and incredible animals are impressive in their own right and should you be lucky enough to witness them in their natural habitat, it will remain with you for years to come. Unfortunately, as the result of poaching and hunting the chances of sighting these magnificent beings in action is rapidly diminishing, with 27% of the world’s endangered animals residing in Africa alone.

Many years ago, Africa posed as a welcoming habitat for its residents, with hundreds of thousands of carnivorous mammals wandering in nearly every region of the continent. However, today only a fraction of them remain, their once large territory has been reduced to only a few protected regions and they are under constant threat.

The design of the first coin features the head of a Giraffe styled as though it is an African mask with a special incused rim of which features an African pattern to continue the theme along with the animal’s name and value. The world’s tallest mammal, the Giraffe averages at around 4.6-6.1 meters tall, with their legs alone often being taller than most humans. These incredible animals were referred to by Arab prophets as the “Queen of the Beasts” due to their delicate features and graceful poise. Like human fingerprints, no two giraffes share the same pattern, making these animals truly unique.

Sub-Saharan Africa provides the most incredible opportunities for wildlife sightings, with an extremely varied mixture of animals across the continent. With such diversity of wildlife, Africa holds the titles for the biggest animals, the most dangerous animals, the fastest animals, the strongest animals, the most elusive animals, and so on. Therefore, it seems only right to depict some more of these iconic animals on a brand new six coin series.

This brand new series will feature the following African Animals: Giraffe, Hippo, Antelope, Baboon, Zebra & Warthog. The obverse of all coins will bear the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone.

Presentation

The Virenium coin is presented in a blue Pobjoy Mint presentation pouch. A Series II collectors album is also available, sold separately.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Virenium
Diameter: 28.40 mm
Weight: 8.00 g
Issue Limit: 950

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

