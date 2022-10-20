Heritage to Offer Ancient Coin Historical Scholar Collection, Part 2

The first installment of the Historical Scholar Collection was featured in its own catalog in our recent Chicago World & Ancient Coins Platinum Session, and the first of our four Showcase auctions was offered last month.

Now, Heritage is offering selections from Part II of the Historical Scholar Collection showcase auctions. This auction is open for bidding now, with a concluding live session scheduled for October 23 at 8 PM Central Time.

The collector behind the Historical Scholar cabinet had three goals while curating his collection, that, at times, complemented each other and at other times were completely independent. The first was to do a deep dive into specific issues. Another goal was to seek out pieces with specific historical significance. The final purpose of the collection was to showcase the incredible artistry of the ancient engravers through high-grade examples of some of the most beautiful types. Much like the previous auction, this installment features a fantastic and varied selection of mostly Greek and Roman ancient coins, with particular strengths in seldom seen and well-struck bronze issues of Imperial Rome, along with a handful of Lydian and Ionian fractional staters and some scarcer Byzantine and Celtic types.

One interesting coin featured in this auction is lot 98177, a lifetime portrait issue denarius of Julius Caesar. Bearing the legend “DICT PERPETVO” (“Dictator in Perpetuity”), this issue is considered by historians as the coins that killed Caesar. Around a month after this legend was minted, Julius Caesar was assassinated by the Senate in the Theater of Pompey.

Some of the other fascinating coins in this auction include: