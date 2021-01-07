CoinWeek is proud to present a Zoom video lecture given by numismatist David Hendin to the members of the Israel Numismatic Society on January 5, entitled “Travels in Judea and Samaria, Coins & Etc. (1967-1990)”.

In this program, David Hendin, Judean/Biblical coin expert and adjunct curator of the American Numismatic Society (ANS), takes his audience to Israel and the West Bank beginning after the Six-Day War up to around 1990 to meet the local ancient coin and antiquity dealers of those times and hear fascinating stories about them.

