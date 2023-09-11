Antelope Is Third Coin in African Animal Mask Series II

Pobjoy Mint announces the release of the third coin in their African Animal Masks Series II featuring the antelope. Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, this new series has been produced in Virenium.

Many years ago, Africa posed as a welcoming habitat for its wildlife, with hundreds of thousands of carnivorous mammals living in nearly every region of the continent. Today, however, only a fraction of them remain, their once-large territory reduced to a few protected regions that are under constant threat.

The design of the third coin features the head of an antelope styled as though it were an African mask, with a special incused rim that features an African pattern to continue the theme along with the animal’s name and value. The word “antelope” is used to describe a wide variety of large, horned mammals in the family Bovidae. They can be found in grasslands, mountains, deserts and wetlands of Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and North America. The largest of all antelopes is the eland, which is approximately six feet tall, while the smallest is the royal antelope, which is about the same size as a rabbit at only 10 to 12 inches in height.

All antelopes have even-toed hooves, horizontal pupils, a stomach adapted for re-chewing food, and bony horns. The horns vary in shape or size depending on the breed and can be straight, spiral-shaped, curved, or twisted. Antelopes use their horns for fighting against other antelopes during the mating season and to protect themselves and the herd from predators.

Sub-Saharan Africa provides the most incredible opportunities for wildlife sightings, with an extremely varied mixture of animals across the continent. With such diversity of wildlife, Africa holds the titles for the biggest animals, the most dangerous animals, the fastest animals, the strongest animals, the most elusive animals, and so on. Therefore, it seems only right to depict some more of these iconic animals on a brand new six coin series.

This brand new series will feature the following African Animals: Giraffe, Hippo, Antelope, Baboon, Zebra, and Warthog. The obverse of all coins will bear the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone.

Presentation

The Virenium coin is presented in a capsule. A Series II collectors album is also available, sold separately.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Virenium Diameter: 28.40 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: 950

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.