Archives International Auction 84B of Stocks, Bonds, and World Banknotes

Auction 84B: Tuesday and Wednesday, May 2-3, 2023

To be sold in a timed internet public auction beginning at 11:00 am ET

Select Stocks, Bonds, and Banknotes from Auction 84B

Lot 1016. West African Currency Board, 1942, Issued Banknote. British West Africa, 1942. 20 Shillings, P-8b, Issued Banknote, Black and red on light green and pink underprint, Palm tree at center with a ’20’ at left only, S/N L/5 413825, VF condition with staining and rust marks, Printer: W&S.

Lot 1068. Reichsbahn-Hauptwerk, Witten, 1923 Issued Notgeld Trio. Germany. Lot of 3 Notgeld Issued by the Deutsche Reichsbahn in Witten, includes: 1 Million Mark; 5 Million Mark; and 10 Million Mark. Very unusual emergency issue printed on railroad tickets with the words indicating ticket and class covered by overprint. Fine-VF condition. (3)

Lot 1109. Banco de Mexico. ND (1925-34). 100 Pesos Obverse Large Die Proof. Mexico, 100 Pesos, P-25p1, M4619p, Front Proof Banknote, m/c printing with allegorical figures at the center, printed on india paper and mounted on large size card. PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ. Printer: ABNC.

Lot 1135. National Bank of South Africa, Limited (ca.1900’s) Specimen Circulating Sola of Exchange. South Africa, ND £9 Pounds Sterling, P-Unlisted, Specimen Sola of Exchange, Black on light blue, back m/c, National Bank of S.A., Ltd, (with which are incorporated the Bank of Africa Ltd. and the Natal Bank Ltd). Red Specimen overprints, Counterfoil on left, Choice Uncirculated condition, Charles Skipper & East London. Rare if not unique Circulating Bill of Exchange. Interesting denomination.

Lot 1196. Waterlow & Sons Ltd. ND (ca.1920-30). Security Printer’s Proof Advertising Note. Great Britain, ND (1941-42). Waterlow & Sons Security Printer’s Advertising Note in blue with Philip H. Waterlow at the center. PMG graded Choice Uncirculated 64 with the comment “pinholes.”

Lot 2310. Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway Co., (1895 – Rare Reissued with New Terms in 1899 variety). Kansas, 1899. Lot of 2 pieces, Includes $1000 Specimen 4% Registered Adjustment Bond in orange; and $5000 Specimen 4% Registered Adjustment Bond in olive. Both have red specimen overprints, 00000 serial numbers, and POCs and also an additional overprint on the back stating “The holder of the within bond has assented to the agreement dated September 14th, 1899 between the ATSF Railway Company of the first part, Central Trust Company of New York as Trustee of the second part and the assenting bondholders of the third part……”. VF condition, ABNC. Both bonds look similar to the I/C bonds but are rare varieties. (2)

Auction 84B Schedule

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Session 1 – Lots 1001 to 1346 beginning at 11:00 AM EST

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Session 2 – Lots 2001 to 2451 beginning at 11:00 AM EST

