Archives International Auction 86 of Stocks, Bonds, and Banknotes

By Archives International Auctions (AIA) ……

Auction 86: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

To be sold at public auction beginning at 11:00 am ET

Auction 86 Features 615 Lots of U.S., Chinese, and World Banknotes, Scripophily, Colonial Banknotes and Colonial Fiscal Documents, Historic Ephemera and Security Printing Ephemera

Please register as early as possible in case you need help or have questions. Absentee bids may be emailed to [email protected] or faxed to (201) 839-3336.

* * *

Auction 86 Highlights

Lot 36. Central Bank of China, 1942, “Top Pop” Issued Banknote, Tied as Highest Graded out of 872 Graded in the PMG Census, None Higher. China, 1942. 100 Yuan, P-249a S/M#C300-175, Issued Banknote, Red printing with Victory Gate at center, back dark blue, S/N BA580228, PMG graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ, CTPA.

Lot 92. Kiangsu, China. Kiangsu Bank, 1913, “Front Color Trial Specimen” Banknote. June 1st, 1913, Kiangsu Bank, $1, P-S1226cts1, S/M#C121-1, Color Trial Specimen, Uniface obverse, Printed on white paper, Purple, maroon and gray-green on m/c underprint, Pagoda and people walking over bridge at left, Title at right, blank back, Pin-punch SPECIMEN, PMG graded Choice Uncirculated 63 with note of “previously mounted” that evidence of is difficult to see. This is the only Color Trial Specimen in the PMG census and very possibly unique. No examples have appeared at auction and this is the first time we have offered this vibrant and beautiful note that demonstrates the amazing, artistry of Bradbury Wilkinson. BWC.

Lot 177. Reserve Bank of India, ND (1959-70), Persian Gulf Note. India. 10 Rupees, P-R3 Jhun&Rez 6.12.3.1, Issued Persian Gulf Banknote, Red and m/c underprint, S/N Z/11 596456, PMG graded Very Fine 20 with comments “Staple Holes at Issue” and “Annotations.”

Lot 210. Banco Central Mexicano, “Bono De Caja”, 1908, Specimen Banknote or Circulating Bond. Mexico, 1908 (Issued between 1899 and 1910). 1000 Pesos Fuertes, P-Unlisted, M205s, Specimen banknote, Black on red underprint, Seated allegorical woman holding small ship next to Mexico Arms with harbor scene in background, S/N 0000, POCs, AU condition with a light paper clip mark keeping this attractive note from Choice Uncirculated, ABNC.

Lot 297. New York City License for Inn or Tavern, 1792, Signed by Mayor Richard Varick. New York, NY. March 1st, 1792. £50, License to keep an Inn or Tavern in New York for John Delameter, for retailing strong or spirituous Liquors, License strictly forbids “cock fighting, gaming, or playing with cards or dice, or keep[ing] any Billiard-Table, or other gaming-table, or shuffle-board within the Inn or Tavern by him to be kept, or within any out-house, yard, or garden” VF-XF condition. Signed by Richard Varick, the 45th Mayor of New York City. Varick Street is named for Richard Varick, an early New York lawmaker and the mayor of New York City from 1789 to 1801, who owned property in the area.

Lot 306. Buffalo, New York. Robert Winthrop & Co., 1869, Advertising Obsolete Banknote. $3 Issued Scrip Note, Black and purple on green and red underprint, Allegorical female statue at left and man at right, S/N 37963 pp D, PMG graded Choice Extremely Fine 45.

Lot 321. C.S.A., 1864, $500 T-64, Issued Banknote. Richmond, Virginia, 1864. $500, T-64, P-73, Black on Red underprint, Confederate seal with equestrian statue of George Washington below Confederate flag at left, Portrait of General T. J. Stone Jackson at bottom right, S/N 33546 pp D, PMG graded Choice Uncirculated 63 with comment “Pinholes,” which are almost impossible to view and are the smallest pin holes I have barely been able to detect. Keatings & Ball.

Lot 377. Louisiana Purchase Exposition, 1904, Silk Handkerchief with Theodore Roosevelt. Louisiana, and St. Louis, Missouri, 1904. Souvenir Silk Handkerchief intaglio printed by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, commemorating the Louisiana Purchase Exposition in St. Louis, 26 cm x 27 cm, featuring a portrait of Roosevelt at top center flanked by American flags, VF to XF condition with some light stains, still in excellent condition for its age. The Louisiana Purchase Exposition, informally known as the St. Louis World’s Fair, was an international exposition held in St. Louis, Missouri, from April to December 1904. More than 60 countries and 43 of the then-45 American states maintained exhibition spaces at the fair, which was attended by nearly 19.7 million people. BEP

Lot 525. Pioneer Gasoline Co., 1929, I/U Stock Certificate. Minneapolis, Minnesota, (Inc. in SD), 1929. Pioneer Gasoline Co., 1 Share I/U Capital Stock Certificate, Black on brown border, Multiple colorful and black and white images cover the certificate including a buffalo at the top center, covered wagon train in the middle native Americans on the left and right with a tanker truck at the bottom left with additional vignettes in the 4 corners, Other dealers are offering this exact type of certificate for over $2000, S/N 799, VF-XF. This is the first example we have had the privilege to offer at auction.

Lot 554. Nevada. Carson and Colorado Railroad Co., 1881, Specimen Bond Rarity. Nevada, July 1, 1881. Carson and Colorado Railroad Co., $1000 Specimen 6% First Mortgage Coupon Bond, Black printing with ornate black border, Locomotive with bridge in background over title, Allegorical women hold up columns on the left and right borders, horizontal format, coupons attached, Specimen overprints, “0000” serial numbers, and POCs, VF condition with minor splitting at folds archivally reinforced. ABNC. Only listed as a proof in Cox. This is very possibly unique. This is the first time this lovely bond has been offered at auction. It was discovered in 2002 in the ABN archives.

Lot 557. Spectacular Central Railroad Company of New Jersey, 1888, Specimen Bond. New Jersey, 1888. $5000 Specimen Registered 5% General Mortgage 100 Year Gold Bond, Black on brown border and underprint, Blacksmith at top right, workers on dock at top left, harbor scene lower right, factory or mill lower left with large train in middle bottom center flanked, ornate title on top with light brown underprint, Horizontal format, Red specimen overprints, ‘00000’ serial numbers, POCs. VF condition, ABNC. Only known as a specimen in Cox, no issued examples known. This is one of the most attractive and impressive looking bonds we have had the privilege to offer.

Lot 559. New Jersey. Hoboken & Weehawken Horse Rail Road Co., 1860, I/C Stock Certificate. 1 Share, I/C Capital Stock Certificate, Black on black border with red underprint and green seal, Horse pulled trains in city with Manhattan city view over river in background at top, Cut cancelled, Detailed map on back with the present route from Jersey City to the end of Hoboken and the beginning of Weehawken of the Railroad and the proposed extended route of the railroad going up through Weehawken to North Bergen, VF condition, Printer: J. Ernest. A rare and attractive railroad and the first time we have had the opportunity to offer an example of this desirable certificate.

Auction 86 Schedule

Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Lots 1 to 615 in 2 Sessions

Session 1 – Lots 1 to 267 beginning at 11:00 AM EST:

Chinese Banknotes, Chinese Scripophily, and World Banknotes

Session 2 – Lots 268 to 615 beginning no earlier than 2:00 PM EST after Session 1 is Complete:

U.S. Colonial Banknotes and Fiscal Documents, U.S. Banknotes, Historic Ephemera, Security Printing Ephemera, Checks, Drafts & Exchanges, and U.S. & Worldwide Scripophily

* * *

PLEASE VIEW OUR CURRENT eBAY AUCTIONS ON ARCHIVESONLINE

Feel free to write to Archives International Auctions, at 1580 Lemoine Ave., Suite #7, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 U.S.A. To learn more about Archives International Auctions and upcoming auctions, log on to www.ArchivesInternational.com.