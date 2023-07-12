Astounding Items on Display at World’s Fair of Money

More than $100 million worth of historic rare coins and currency–including the first public exhibit of a $25 million collection of the United States’ most beautiful gold coins–will be on display at the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money, August 8-12. The event will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd. in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The show also will feature more than 1,200 dealers and world mints – including the United States Mint – buying and selling coins and currency in all price ranges, informative presentations from notable speakers sharing their numismatic expertise, collector exhibits, social events, kids’ activities and club meetings. Attendees can meet and take photos with George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Ben Franklin reenactors.

Elite Collection of Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles

GreatCollections, the ANA’s Official Auctioneer, will display the Elite Collection of Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles, 1907-1932 – the finest of the series ever assembled. The 61 coins (53 Business Strikes plus eight Proofs) include highlights from former great collectors such as Eliasberg, Akers, Duckor, Simpson, and Koessl. Thirty-five of the 61 coins are either the single finest known or tied for finest. It is the first time this collection will be exhibited.

Tyrants of the Thames 2.0

“Tyrants of the Thames 2.0” is a brand new exhibit with select pieces from the Tyrant Collection. This exhibit will showcase about 300 of the finest English coins outside of Great Britain (and possibly the finest collection in private hands).

The $30 million museum-quality display features 1,400 years of historic English money and includes one of the five sets of never-issued gold and silver coins dated 1937 depicting King Edward VIII, who famously gave up the crown for the woman he loved. This will be only the second time these coins have been displayed in the United States, with tens of millions of dollars in exhibit improvements and additions since the last time it was displayed.

World’s Fair of Money Kicks Off with Baseball

The World’s Fair of Money kicks off on Monday, August 7 at a 6:30 p.m. event at The Rooftop at PNC Park with a Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves baseball game and mixer. Attendees can take in the scenic views of the downtown Pittsburgh skyline and the Allegheny River while cheering on the local team, mingling with friends, noshing on burgers and hot dogs, and enjoying the game in comfort. Tickets are $100 and include entrance to the game, transportation to and from the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, and refreshments. Seats are limited – register now at info.money.org/wfm-kickoff.

Coin of the Year Awards Ceremony

The Coin of the Year (COTY) program, a competition that recognizes outstanding coin designs worldwide, will hold its award ceremony on Wednesday, August 9. Starting with 500 coins from 50 countries, 100 experts vote to determine the top 10 deserving coins in 10 specialized categories. Of these finalists, one is named the Coin of the Year. World Coin News presents the awards for the competition, which is celebrating its 40th year.

How to Take Part

Public hours for the World’s Fair of Money are Tuesday, August 8, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday, August 9-11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, August 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (The last admission of the day is 30 minutes prior to closing)

Admission is $10 for adults; children 12 and under as well as active and retired military personnel (plus up to three guests) receive complimentary admission. Admission is free for everyone on Saturday, August 12.

ANA members are encouraged to pre-register for the World’s Fair of Money to receive admission badges in advance. Member badges provide show attendees access to the bourse floor 30 minutes prior to the show opening to the public (those who register by July 14 will receive member credentials in the mail). Nonmember registration is onsite at the show.

For more information about the Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money, visit WorldsFairOfMoney.com or call the American Numismatic Association at (800) 367-9723.

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, to include its museum, library, publications, conventions and webinars. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

