Sunday Auction #1264 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 550 total lots – including more than 30 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of fantastic NGC-, PCGS-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a fascinating 1776 Continental Dollar $1 PCGS/CAC XF40 (CURENCY, Pewter); a high-end key 1945 10c PCGS MS65 FB; a richly toned 1808 50c NGC MS66; and a blast white Gem 1894 $1 NGC MS65.

This week’s Sunday Auction also features more than 250 NO RESERVE Lots. Highlights include an essentially flawless 1886 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 67+ CAM; a tied-for-finest-known 1854 50c PCGS MS66 (Arrows); a rainbow toned 1860 50c PCGS Proof 66+; a scarce 1917-S 50c NGC MS65 (Reverse); a rare 1842 $2 1/2 PCGS AU58; and an incredible shipwreck SS Central America: 1856-S Shipwreck $20 PCGS/CAC MS64 (Full Serif).

View and bid on these and many more examples here.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, March 12.

