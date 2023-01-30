2022 at Daniel Frank Sedwick LLC – And What’s Next in 2023

By Daniel Frank Sedwick LLC ……



A Look Back on 2022

2022 proved to be an exciting year for numismatics as travel re-opened and coin shows came back. Fresh, quality material came from many consignors into our May and November Treasure Auctions 31 and 32 plus our first-ever exclusive Paper Money Auction held in July. And collectors paid attention to this influx of rarities with intense bidding action.

Between our two Treasure Auctions, we realized over $8.29 million USD. With the addition of our first paper money sale, total auction sales in 2022 reached over $8.4 million – a record year for us!

Our top-selling auction item over this past year was a unique piece of American history: the only Declaration of Independence medal struck in silver by Charles Cushing Wright that sold for $168,000 in our November auction.

This special medal, produced in the 1850s, depicts the presentation of the Declaration of Independence to the Continental Congress on one side while the other side lists important American historical events leading up to 1776. It was graded by NGC as MS 62; the label also notes its pedigree to the famous Bushnell, Garrett, and Adams collections. Thus, a new pedigree is added to the medal through our auction – as part of the Resolute Americana Collection.

Our May Treasure Auction saw the sale of a large gold “tumbaga” bar recovered from an early Spanish colonial shipwreck sunk around 1528 off the Bahamas. This crude yet historically important gold bar weighed 1,222 grams of around 10-13 karat gold and bears the tax stamps of Emperor Charles V. Strong bidding drove the price up to its final selling point – $78,000.

Our first US and World Paper Money Auction saw the sale of an incredibly rare Banco de Panama 50 pesos note of 1869. With only 500 notes printed and very few surviving, aggressive bidding led the note to sell for $10,200 on a pre-sale estimate of $4,000 and up.

Several major collections to cross the auction block in our sales this year include two offerings of the John Adams Collection of Admiral Vernon Medals, two sections of the Clyde Hubbard Collection of Mexican Charles-Joanna Coinage, and the Gansu Collection of Chinese Panda Coinage.

A Look Towards 2023

We have two major sales scheduled in 2023 – Treasure Auction 33 on May 3-4 and Treasure Auction 34 on Nov. 2-3.

With motivated bidders watching our auctions for quality coin rarities, this is the perfect opportunity to consign – whether it’s a full collection or a few choice coins. There are several shows coming up that will make consigning easy for you.

After Daniel Frank Sedwick LLC attended the FUN show and the New York International Numismatic Convention in January, Augi García-Barneche will be walking the Long Beach Expo February 2-4; this will be the last show before our Treasure Auction 33 consignment deadline in late February. If you’re unable to attend any of these shows, please give us a call or email us to start the consignment process.

We are looking forward to attending the fourth Convención Internacional de Historiadores y Numismáticos (International Convention of Historians and Numismatists) to be held in Santo Domingo from June 28 to July 2. This academic event brings professional collectors and researchers together for discussions and presentations on Spanish colonial and Dominican numismatic topics. Plus, we’ll tour parts of historical Santo Domingo – the oldest continually inhabited European settlement in the Americas.

