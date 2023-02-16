Auction 83: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

To be sold at public auction beginning at 11:00 am ET

Auction 83 Features 679 Lots of U.S., Chinese, and World Banknotes, Scripophily, Historic Ephemera and Security Printing Ephemera

Please register as early as possible in case you need help or have questions. Absentee bids may be emailed to [email protected] or faxed to (201) 839-3336.

Lot 27. Peterborough, Upper Canada, Canada, New Castle District Loan Co., 1836, “Top Pop” Issued Obsolete Banknote. 27 August 1836, $4 (20s, £1), Issued obsolete banknote, pp A, Black printing, uniface, Gentleman in middle flanked by Lion and Unicorn, shepherds at left and allegorical blacksmith at right, S/N 64, PMG graded About Uncirculated 55. RWH, NY. This is the highest-graded note out of 4 notes graded in the PMG census. A slightly higher, PCGS 58 example sold for $1920 at Heritage in 2018 which at that time was the only example that had been offered at auction previously.

Lot 99. Shanghai, China. International Banking Corporation, 1918, “Shanghai” Branch Tael Issue “Top Pop” Proof Rarity. 1st January 1918. 100 Taels, P-S428p1 and S428p2, S/M#M10-34, Front and Back Proof banknotes, the Front Proof is Black on m/c with screaming eagle on the building flanked by 2 world globes, the Back Proof is brown with a similar vignette, both printed on india paper mounted on partially cut down large thin card, the Front Proof with 2 small POCs in the signature area, the Front Proof is PMG graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ and the Back Proof is Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ. This spectacular note is the highest graded note to be offered at auction and is the highest graded note in the PMG census where a total of 3 notes have been graded since these were first offered in the 1991 Christie’s-ABN Archives Auctions. This note has never been offered for sale since 1991 when it first appeared at Christie’s.

Lot 166. Japanese Occupation WWII, ND (1938), Specimen Banknote. French Indo-China/Japanese Military. 100 Yen, P-M5s, Blue-green on lilac underprint with Onagadori cockerel at left and right, Red specimen overprints, Block 1, PMG graded Choice Uncirculated 64 EPQ.

Lot 217. Iran, Anglo Iranian Oil Co. Ltd., (Renamed British Petroleum in 1954) ND (ca.1935-54) Issued Scrip Note. The Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (formerly the Anglo-Persian Oil Company and currently BP) had been drilling for oil in Iran since 1913.

Lot 220. Republic of Ireland, 186x (1866-1867) “Top Pop” Fenian Brotherhood, Remainder Bond, $10 P-S102r FE7, Partially issued Remainder, Black on green underprint, portrait of “Wolfe Tone” at lower left and “Davis” at lower right with a dramatic eagle on a mountain in the middle, small red seal at left with a clover leaf, S/N 3533 – 21533, pp A, back green, Signatures of Sullivan | Scanlan, printed by Continental Bank Note Co., PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ, The Fenian Brotherhood were a committed group of Irish nationalists who attempted an unsuccessful rebellion in the 1860s. Their leaders continued to harass the British for years and help inspire and participate in the eventual successful rebellion against Britain in the early 20th century. This is one of two banknotes offered in this auction that are tied as the highest graded as well as the only Uncirculated examples out of 8 graded in the PMG census. Only 3 examples have appeared at auction previously, none were Uncirculated.

Lot 253. Mali, Banque Centrale du Mali, ND (1970-84), Issued Banknote. ND (1970-84). 10,000 Francs, P-15f, Issued Banknote, M/c printing with man at left and building at right, S/N K.6 49201, PMG graded Choice Uncirculated 64 with comment “annotations.”

Lot 296. Rwanda-Burundi, Banque D’Emission Du Rwanda et du Burundi, 1960 Issued Banknote Rarity. 500 Francs, P-6, Issued banknote, Lilac-brown on multicolor underprint. Black Rhinoceros at center right, back lilac-brown, S/N A188047, PMG graded Choice Very Fine 35, Printer: TDLR.

Lot 349. P.M. Statzell, Philadelphia. ND (ca.1850s) Obsolete Advertising Note. Advertisement for Watches, Clocks, repairs, Gold & Silver spectacles, Thimbles, Finger Rings, Breast Pins and more. In Fine to Choice Fine condition with rust stains at bottom. Early and desirable Jewelry and watch company advertising note.

Lot 357. Puget Sound Co-operative Colony, ND (ca.1887) Washington Territorial Scrip Note. Port Angeles, Washington Territory, ND (ca. 1887), $1, P-Unlisted, PMG graded Choice Uncirculated 64, The Puget Sound Co-operative Colony was a Utopian collective established at Portland in May 1887 and moved to the mouth of Ennis Creek, Port Angeles, Washington Territory in June of that year. Rare Western Territorial banknote. “West Shore Litho & Eng. Co. Portland, OR.”

Lot 458. Standard Oil Trust 1882 I/C Stock Certificate Signed by J.D. Rockefeller. New York, April 5, 1882. 1000 Shares, Issued to W.C. Andrews, S/N 207. Black text with green border, U.S. Capitol Building at top center. Signatures have been canceled with red ink and with very thin slits. VF to Choice VF condition with some signs of wear along the bottom margin, FBN. Signatures are: J. D. Rockefeller as President; J. A. Bostwick as Treasurer; H. M. Flagler as Secretary; and also signed by W.C. Andrews, whom the stock certificate is issued to was the President The New York Steam Company and, the New York Cable Railway Company. The certificate was also signed by Henry Flagler (January 2, 1830 – May 20, 1913), who was a partner and co-founder with John D. Rockefeller in the Standard Oil Company, among others. Jabez Abel Bostwick (September 23, 1830 – August 16, 1892) was an early oil pioneer and magnate, and when John D. Rockefeller formed the Standard Oil Company, Mr. Bostwick aided in its organization and became its first Treasurer.

Auction 83 Schedule

Tuesday, February 28, 2023: Lots 1 to 679 in 2 Sessions

Session 1 – Lots 1 to 327 beginning at 11:00 AM EST:

Chinese Banknotes, Chinese Scripophily, and World Banknotes From Afghanistan to Zambia and World Coins

Session 2 – Lots 328 to 679 beginning no earlier than 2:00 PM EST after Session 1 is Complete:

U.S. Colonial Fiscal Documents, U.S. Banknotes, Historic Ephemera, Security Printing Ephemera, ABN Souvenir Cards, and U.S. & Worldwide Scripophily

