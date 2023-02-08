Coin Auction Event on PropertyRoom.com Opens Feb. 19

PropertyRoom.com, an online police auction site offering “$1 No Reserve” online auctions, is excited to present the Coin Night Auction Event!

Auctions include a variety of rare, collectible, error coins, and uncut Federal Reserve notes. Starting on February 19, 2023, bidders will be able to place bids on an array of items to add to their coin collections. Auctions start to close on February 24, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time.

PropertyRoom.com works with over 4,400 law enforcement, municipal, and third-party seller clients to help auction their assets. This brings an incredible variety of valuable and interesting assets, coins and bullion included, to the online auction site.

During the Coin Night event, bidders will find auctions for such items as a 99% 1 Troy oz Gold 2010-W $50 Graded PF70 Ultra Cameo NGC (016), an 1884-CC Morgan Silver Dollar, and a 1995 Uncut Sheet of 32 U.S. One Dollar Federal Reserve notes.

About PropertyRoom.com

PropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, fashion, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports, and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.

