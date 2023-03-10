Sunday Auction #1265 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now LIVE and features over 600 total lots – including more than 250 No Reserve lots and over 15 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a finest-known 1872 H10C NGC/CAC Proof 67+ CAM; a key date 1916-D 10c PCGS/CAC XF40 (OGH); a high-end 1926 $2 1/2 PCGS MS66; a magnificent rarity 1877 $3 PCGS/CAC Proof 65 DCAM ex: Bender; a tough O-Mint 1846-O $5 PCGS AU58 ex: D.L. Hansen; and a popular 1875-CC $20 PCGS MS60.

This week’s Sunday Auction also features the Anchors Away Collection of Morgan Dollars. This complete Mint State Morgan dollar set boasts over 100 pieces. Highlights include a key date 1879-CC $1 NGC MS63 (VAM-3, Capped CC); a well-struck 1884-S $1 NGC MS60; a highly sought-after 1889-CC $1 PCGS AU50; a scarce 1893-CC $1 NGC/CAC MS62 (OH); a mid-grade rarity 1893-S $1 PCGS/CAC XF40; and a lustrous 1895-S $1 PCGS MS64. View and bid on these and many more exciting pieces here.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, March 19.

In addition to auction highlights like the Morgan dollars and other classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: