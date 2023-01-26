David Lawrence Rare Coins to Offer Classic Assay Gold Coins

Sunday Auction #1259 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now LIVE and features over 625 total lots – including more than 275 No Reserve lots and over 25 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a tied-finest ultra Gem 1882 25c PCGS/CAC MS68; a high-end 1943 50c PCGS MS68; a well-preserved 1803 $10 PCGS AU58 (Small Stars Reverse); an appealing 1907 High Relief $20 PCGS MS64 (Wire Edge, OGH); a beautiful 1853 U.S Assay $20 PCGS MS63 (900 THOUS); and an original 1852 Assay $50 PCGS/CAC VF20 (887 THOUS, OGH).

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, February 5.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the classic Assay gold coins above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: