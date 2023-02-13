Eleven Special Collections in Künker Spring Auction Sales

By Künker GmbH ……



Eleven extensive special collections will be sold by the Osnabrück auction house Künker in its Spring Auction Sales from 16 to 24 March 2023. The selection ranges from Ancient coins to German patterns of the 20th century.

The auction week starts with auction 382. It contains ancient issues, including numerous Greek works of art with provenances that go far back, as well as denarii of the Roman Republic from the Bauss Collection.

This is followed by auction 383 with the Wolf Collection of excellent gold coins from ancient times to the 19th century; the focal point is on Roman aurei and solidi as well as on rare issues from Bavaria and Saxony, Great Britain, and Italy, including many multiple gold coins.

Auction 384 offers the Schedel Collection of coins from the city of Salzburg; here, too, collectors will find a wealth of spectacular multiple-ducat and multiple-taler issues, which were once used as diplomatic gifts.

Next is catalog 385 with the Bader Collection of coins, medals, and military orders on the subjects of Absolutism, the Enlightenment, and the French Revolution.

Catalog 386 combines several special collections. It starts with the Peter Fleige Collection of exquisite bracteates. This is followed by the Memmesheimer and Beaury Collections of coins and medals from Mainz. The general catalog covers further collections such as the special collection “Cygnus in Nummis” (“The Swan on Coins”), the Schuckmann Collection of coins and medals of Napoleon and his time, as well as a special collection on Brunswick and Lüneburg. Lovers of U.S. coinage will find a small collection of Morgan dollars before the Coenen Collection with numerous patterns will be on offer in the section of German coins issued after 1871.

Catalog 382: Coins from the Ancient World

Are you excited about Greek coins of excellent quality and outstanding provenance? In this case, you should not miss out on auction 382 on Thursday, 16 March! It offers a wealth of Greek coins whose provenances date back to the first half of the 20th century. Here are just some of the great names that were among the previous owners of these coins: Sir Arthur Evans, Robert Jameson, Richard Cyrill Lockett, Hyman Montagu, Henri de Nanteuil, Theodor Prowe, and Sir Hermann Weber.

There are also many rarities among the denarii of the Roman Republic and the imperatorial period, most of which come from the Fritzotto Bauss Collection.

There is something for everyone in the section of Roman coins from the Roman Imperial Period. The offer ranges from unassuming bronze coins estimated at a few euros to the rare aurei of Commodus, Septimius Severus, and even Postumus.

No. 108: Delphoi. Trihemiobol, middle of the 4th century BC. From the H. Nanteuil Collection (1925), No. 883. Probably the piece of the highest quality of this rare issue. Extremely fine. Estimate: 30,000 euros

No. 283: Roman Republic. Faustus Cornelius Sulla. Denarius, 56. From the Fritzotto Bauss Collection. Very rare. About extremely fine / Extremely fine. Estimate: 1,250 euros

No. 405: Domitianus, 81-96. Aureus, 82/83. Very rare, especially in this quality. Extremely fine to FDC. Estimate: 40,000 euros

No. 520: Postumus, 260-268. Aureus, 263/4, Cologne. Very rare. Very fine to extremely fine. Estimate: 50,000 euros

Catalog 383: The Roger Wolf Collection – Classica et Patria

Catalog 383 contains a collection of a kind that one sees only on rare occasions. The lawyer, banker, and entrepreneur Roger Wolf (1949-2022) loved gold coins, and he had a well though-out concept for his collection. Although he lived abroad, his family was originally from Germany–Saxony, to be precise. After the Second World War, they fled to Munich, where young Roger Wolf grew up. Therefore, we can find extensive runs of Bavarian and Saxon coins in his collection, including many impressive multiple gold coins.

Roger Wolf’s true passion was the Roman Imperial Period. He wanted to own one gold coin each of perfect quality from every emperor. After some time, the collector realized that he would have to wait too long before potential pieces for his collection might come on the market. Therefore, he diversified his collecting interests: first, he included coins from ancient Greece, then coins from Great Britain and Italy.

But no matter what coin he bought, he always focused on two aspects. We do not need to talk about the grade of his pieces – every item is of outstanding quality.

In addition, Roger Wolf attached great importance to excellent provenance right from the beginning. He loved to be able to trace back the existence of his pieces on the coin market as far as possible. Therefore, connoisseurs will not only discover excellent rarities in this collection but excellent rarities with impressive provenances that reach far back.

To emphasize this fact, Künker included the picture of the respective piece’s first appearance in the coin trade in this catalog – if possible. This enables collectors to easily check the provenance of the coin even if they do not own an extensive library.

No. 2025: Panticapaeum (Scythia). Stater, 380-370. Hoover 17 (this specimen). MacDonald 31 (this specimen). From Leu auction 50 (1990), No. 80. Very rare. Very fine +. Estimate: 30,000 euros

No. 2110: Uranius Antoninus, 253-254. Aureus, Emesa. Calicó 3397 (this specimen). RPC 1945.2 (this specimen). First photographed in 1937 by Henry Seyrig. Extremely rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 40,000 euros

No. 2121: Julian of Pannonia, 284-285. Aureus, Siscia. Calicó 4416 (this specimen). From NFA auction XIV (1984), No. 542. Extremely rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 50,000 euros

No. 2209: Great Britain. George IV, 1820-1830. 2 pounds 1823, London. Only 150 specimens minted. Extremely fine, Proof. NGC PF 60. Estimate: 25,000 euros

No. 2223: Sardinia. Victor Amadeus III, 1773-1796. Carlino da 5 doppie 1786, Turin. Very rare. Extremely fine. NGC AU 53. Estimate: 15,000 euros

No. 2321: Bavaria. Maximilian II, 1848-1864. Ducat 1855, later issue to commemorate the yield of Goldkronach. Divo / p. 36 (this specimen). Extremely rare. Extremely fine to FDC. Estimate: 40,000 euros

No. 2363: Saxony. Frederick Augustus I, 1694-1733. 4 ducats 1696, Dresden. Extremely rare. Extremely fine to FDC. NGC MS 63. Estimate: 50,000 euros

Catalog 384: Coins, Medals, and Tokens of Salzburg – The Professor Dr. Franz Schedel Collection

Together with Mages GmbH, the Künker auction house will offer what is probably one of the most important collections of Salzburg coins and medals that have come onto the market in recent years.

It was compiled by the surgeon Professor Dr. Franz Schedel, who had a lasting influence on the medical care of many people in the Munich and Passau area. Under his leadership, the small hospital in Passau became the Klinikum Passau, which is now the most important specialized hospital in Lower Bavaria. In 1960, Prof. Schedel also founded his family-led sanatorium, one of the largest oncological rehabilitation facilities in Bavaria. In order to unwind from his demanding work, Prof. Schedel collected coins and medals of the Archbishopric of Salzburg, whose history and coinage he studied throughout his life.

Therefore, the Schedel Collection was assembled with great knowledge and abundant resources. It is a unique ensemble that combines an impressive number of multiple gold and silver coins of the kind that the rich Salzburg bishops had produced for diplomatic purposes and to be used as gifts. However, like any truly great collection, the Schedel Collection contains not only high-priced coins but also small, inconspicuous pfennigs, which were used by ordinary citizens on a daily basis. Therefore, estimates range from 75 euros to 75,000 euros. In other words: everyone, really everyone, who is interested in Salzburg should take a close look at this extensive collection. The accompanying catalog with the biographies of all bishops of Salzburg will certainly become a new standard work.

No. 2522: Salzburg. Matthäus Lang von Wellenburg, 1519-1540. 4 ducats 1522. Very rare. NGC MS63. Extremely fine to FDC. Estimate: 30,000 euros

No. 2667: Salzburg. Wolf Dietrich von Raitenau, 1587-1612. 10 ducats 1594, tower issue (Turmprägung). From Helbing auction 60 (1930), No. 853. Very rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 30,000 euros

No. 2671: Salzburg. Wolf Dietrich von Raitenau, 1587-1612. 10 ducats 1587. Extremely rare. NGC AU58. Extremely fine. Estimate: 40,000 euros

No. 2807: Salzburg. Paris von Lodron, 1619-1653. Sixfold reichstalerklippe, 1628, commemorating the inauguration of the cathedral. From Partin auction 33 (1991), No. 1234a. Very rare. Very fine. Estimate: 15,000 euros

No. 2854: Salzburg. Guidobald von Thun und Hohenstein, 1654-1668. 15 ducats 1654, commemorating the erection of the salvator sculpture on the pediment of the cathedral’s façade in 1654. Purchased in 1984 from Partin Bank, Bad Mergentheim. Extremely rare. 2 x incised face value XV on the reverse. Extremely fine. Estimate: 50,000 euros

No. 2950: Johann Ernst von Thun und Hohenstein, 1687-1709. 25 ducats 1687. Purchased from Partin Bank, Bad Mergentheim. Extremely rare. Extremely fine +. NGC MS 61. Estimate: 75,000 euros

Catalog 385: Absolutism, Enlightenment, and the French Revolution as Reflected by Coins and Medals – The Bader Collection

Every collector creates their own universe based on coins, medals, orders, decorations, and other items. Nothing but their interpretation determines why these objects belong together. The Bader Collection, for example, deals with the question of how the absolutism of the early modern period developed into Napoleon’s military dictatorship. With his collection, Frank Bader illustrates how various monarchs depicted their appreciation for the Enlightenment on coins. In this way, he pursued an interesting and demanding question, which led to a second collection: awards and insignia of the French Revolution.

What can we expect from the Bader Collection? Well, for one, there is a rich offer of German coins, mainly from Prussia, with a focal point on the philosophical king Frederick II. But you can also discover a great selection of Habsburg coins, especially by Frederick’s rival, Maria Theresa; of course, her Enlightened son Joseph II is also represented. There is also a large run of European coins and medals – for example, a selection of Russian pieces and, of course, more than 150 lots of French coins and medals from Louis XV to Napoleon.

The second part of the auction, which is described by the military order specialist Michael Autengruber, is almost even more touching. It contains the awards and insignia of the French Revolution, and it really gets to one when we see a lead medal featuring the guillotine that was set up and used in Lyon in 1793.

For anyone interested in history, this catalog certainly offers a wealth of numismatic food for thought.

No. 3599: Brandenburg-Prussia. Frederick William II, 1786-1797. Albertustaler (Bancotaler) 1797, Berlin. Trade coin. Only 1,050 specimens minted. Extremely fine. Estimate: 3,500 euros

No. 3676: Habsburg hereditary lands. Maria Theresa, 1740-1780. 10 souverains d’or 1751, Antwerp. Very rare. Tiny traces of reworking in the field on the reverse. Very fine to extremely fine. Estimate: 25,000 euros

No. 3854: Russia. Elizabeth, 1741-1761. 10 roubles 1756, Moscow, Red Mint. Very rare. About extremely fine. Estimate: 10,000 euros

No. 3903: France. Louis XV, 1715-1774. Gold medal 1729 by J. Duvivier celebrating the birth of the Dauphin on 4 September 1729. Rare. Extremely fine to FDC. Estimate: 10,000 euros

No. 3986: France. Commemorative medal for the Federative Oath on the Champ de Mars on 14 July 1790 II. Estimate: 500 euros

No. 4097: France. Medal commemorating the guillotine of Lyon (1793). Probably lead cast. II. Estimate: 75 euros

Catalog 386: Coins and Medals from Medieval and Modern Times with Numerous Special Collections

With auction 386, several important special collections enter the market. The sale starts with the first part of the Peter Fleige Collection of bracteates. The 150 most beautiful pieces can be found in auction 386; a second part will follow online as eLive Auction 77 in April 2023. Geographically speaking, the collection ranges from the north of Germany with Bremen, Hamburg, and Lübeck down to Lake Constance.

Two collections perfectly complement each other and present an impressive selection of coins from Mainz: almost 250 lots are offered by the collections of Prof. Dr. Alois M. Memmesheimer and Heinz Beaury. Here, too, collectors can find everything pertaining to the subject of Mainz – from simple pfennigs to multiple gold coins. If you are interested in Mainz issues, make sure to save the date on 22 March 2023. You must not miss out on this sale!

Collectors of Brunswick-Lüneburg can also look forward to an extensive special collection with more than 230 lots. The offer ranges from impressive Renaissance talers to rare lösers, high-quality representative talers (including pieces featuring magnificent mining scenes), to the vereinstalers that were minted shortly before the empire was founded in Hanover.

Two further special collections were not included as separate chapters, but their items were incorporated into the section of German and European coinage. One of them is the “Cygnus in Nummis” collection, which deals with all the ways in which the depiction of a swan can be interpreted. Moreover, Siegfried Schuckmann sells his collection on Napoleon and his time.

Therefore, there is a lot to discover – not only regarding German issues. Among more than 50 lots with coins from the United States, there is a small collection of Morgan dollars. The undisputed highlight of Künker’s Spring Auction Sales is a rare gold medal by Bloody Mary, the queen who tried to turn back time in England by reintroducing the Catholic faith. The gold medal was created for her wedding with King Philip II of Spain, and it is actually plausible that the piece offered at Künker was indeed in possession of the English Queen. The outstanding artistic value of this medal has often been highlighted. It is not without reason that this particular specimen was exhibited as part of the landmark exhibition “Renaissance Faces” at the National Gallery in London in 2008/2009.

Let us round off our auction preview with the last collection on sale in the Spring Auction Sales: the Coenen Collection of patterns for German coins minted after 1871. It perfectly complements the small but exquisite offer of coins from this era.

Last but not least, it should be mentioned that auction 386 offers the entire library of Prof. Dr. Niklot Klüssendorf as a single lot. The archivist and historian assembled his extensive specialist library over about 50 years. It contains 2,000 works and has a starting price of 10,000 euros.

No. 4972: Cygnus in Nummis Collection. Bentheim. Moritz, 1623-1674. Triple reichstaler 1657, Rheda. The only known specimen. Very fine. Estimate: 40,000 euros

No. 5064: Collection Brunswick and Lüneburg. Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel. Ferdinand II, 1735. Reichstaler 1735, commemorating his death on 13 September. From Peus auction 270 (1969), No. 574. Extremely rare. About FDC. Estimate: 12,500 euros

No. 5470: Siegfried Schuckmann Collection / Napoleon and His Time. Kingdom of Westphalia. Hieronymus Napoleon, 1807-1813. 1 franc 1808. Extremely rare. About FDC. Estimate: 2,500 euros

No. 5766: Morgan Dollars Collection. USA. Silver dollar 1893 CC, Carson City. PCGS MS62. Extremely fine +. Estimate: 750 euros

No. 5819: Great Britain. Mary, 1553-1558. Gold medal n.d. (around 1554), by J. da Trezzo. Original cast. Extremely rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 600,000 euros

No. 5856: Russia. Elizabeth, 1741-1761. Broad gold medal by J. Dassier, commemorating the foundation of the Moscow State University in 1754, minted in 1758. From Schlessinger auction (1934), No. 436. Extremely rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 50,000 euros

No. 5991: HRE. Ferdinand II, 1592-1618-1637. 5 ducats 1636, Prague. Incised face value V on the obverse. Very rare. Very fine +. Estimate: 50,000 euros

No. 6186: German Empire. Mecklenburg-Strelitz. Frederick William, 1860-1904. 10 marks 1873. Very rare. FDC. Estimate: 60,000 euros

No. 6355: Coenen Collection / Patterns of German Coins Minted after 1871. Bavaria. Ludwig III, 1913-1918. 20 marks 1914 D, with recessed edge inscription: (ornament) GOTT (ornament) MIT (ornament) UNS (= God with us). To J. 202. Very rare. Proof. Estimate: 6,000 euros

