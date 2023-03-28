By Künker GmbH ……



Künker’s Spring Auction Sales (382-386) ended with a remarkable total hammer price of 15.4 million Euros (about $16.61 million USD at the time of publication), not including Buyers Premium. The total estimate of the auctions was once set at 9.1 million Euros ($9.81 million USD). Thus, the more than 4,300 lots improved by 70% compared to their set estimate.

Over the past several auction days, we had the pleasure of selling a total of 11 special collections. All collections increased significantly in value compared to their estimate. We would like to mention just a few examples:

The Roger Wolf Collection (catalog 383) – improved by more than 75% hammer price to estimate

(catalog 383) – improved by more than 75% hammer price to estimate The Collection of Professor Schedel (catalog 384) – almost doubled from the original estimate

(catalog 384) – almost doubled from the original estimate The Bader Collection (catalog 385) – three times the estimate

Another trend became apparent in this auction: medals are becoming more and more popular as a separate field of collecting. Especially the Prussian and Habsburg medals from the Bader Collection reached record prices in a lot of cases. Also in catalog 386 we had the pleasure to offer numerous rare and very well preserved medals in gold and silver.

The Highest Hammer Price of the Auction

The highest hammer price of the auction was also achieved by a medal: the magnificent gold medal of Queen Mary Tudor of England, lot 5819, was sold for € 525,000 (over $566,000 USD) not including Buyer’s Premium! This is, from our research, the highest price ever achieved for a medal in Germany. The medal was commissioned on the occasion of Mary’s marriage to Philip II of Spain around the year 1554. The only other known example of this medal is in the British Museum.

We would like to thank our consignors and bidders for the trust they have placed in us. We were very pleased to welcome again many bidders personally in the auction room in Osnabrück.

You can view all auction results in detail on our website www.kuenker.de or download the result list as a PDF: Results List [PDF].

We are already very much looking forward to our Summer Auction Sales to take place June 19-23, 2023 here in Osnabrück. We would be especially pleased to welcome as many customers as possible personally in the auction room again.

With best regards from Osnabrück,

Your Künker Team

PS: Please also note our eLive Auction 77, which will be auctioned from April 13-19, 2023 on www.elive-Auction.de. The auction will be published online there at the end of the week.

Some Künker Spring Auction Highlights

Lot number 472

Roman Empire

Septimius Severus, 193-211 and Julia Domna.

Aureus, 200/201, Rome.

Estimate: 60,000 euros, Hammer price: 55,000 euros.

Lot number 2095

Roman Empire

Macrinus, 217-218.

Aureus, March/June 218, Rome.

Estimate: 60,000 Euros, Hammer price: 110,000 Euros.

Lot number 2671

Archbishopric of Salzburg

Wolf Dietrich von Raitenau, 1587-1612.

10 Ducats 1587.

Estimate: 40,000 Euros, Hammer price: 70,000 Euros.

Lot number 2950

Archbishopric of Salzburg

Johann Ernst von Thun und Hohenstein, 1687-1709.

25 Ducats 1687.

Estimate: 75,000 Euros, Hammer price: 220,000 Euros.

Lot number 3834

Holy Roman Empire

Franz II, 1792-1804.

Gold medal in the weight of 20 Ducats 1792, unsigned, on the occasion of the coronation of his wife Maria Theresa as Queen of Bohemia on June 10 in Ofen (Buda).

Estimate: 10,000 Euros, Hammer price: 46,000 Euros.

Lot number 3864

Russian Empire

Katharina II, 1762-1796.

10 Roubles 1762, Moscow, red mint.

Estimate: 25,000 Euros, Hammer price: 75,000 Euros.

Lot number 5800

Belgium, Brabant

Karl II of Spain, 1665-1700.

Dukaton d’or 1687, Brussels.

Estimate: 30,000 Euros, Hammer price: 95,000 Euros.

Lot number 5869

Russian Empire

Alexander II, 1855-1881.

Gold medal 1859, by A. Lyalin and V. Alexeev, on the construction of the monument to Nicholas I. Gold strike from the dies of the ruble. With plain edge.

Estimate: 25,000 Euros, Hammer price: 120,000 Euros.

* * *

You can buy the unsold lots in the Künker Onlineshop.

Here you can find the auction catalogs as well as the result list from the past Künker auctions.

As a bidder, in the next few days you will automatically receive the results list and, of course, your newly-acquired collector items by mail. If you have not taken part in our auctions but are interested in our results list, we will gladly send it to you upon request.

Our Customer Service team looks forward to taking your call.

Phone: +49 541 96202 0

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: [email protected]

