Sunday Auction #1266 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 450 total lots, including more than 200 No Reserve lots and over 20 Vault Values plus the Bocian Franklin Half Dollar Collection

Included in the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a lowball registry 1895 $1 PCGS/CAC Proof 04; a Civil War era 1861 $5 PCGS MS65; a very appealing 1897-O $10 PCGS/CAC MS64; a rare O-Mint 1857-O $20 PCGS XF45; and an exciting 1858-O $20 PCGS AU53.

This week’s Sunday Auction features the Bocian Franklin Half Dollar Collection.

A fresh collection coming to you straight from the Phoenix ANA show! It boasts high-end pieces, key dates, and lovely toned pieces all running with NO RESERVE. Make sure you take a look at this incredible collection that has been meticulously assembled with an emphasis on quality.

Highlights include an attractive 1948-D 50c PCGS MS67 FBL ex: Bocian Collection; a tied-for-finest-known 1949-D 50c PCGS/CAC MS66+ FBL ex: Bocian Collection; an originally toned 1953 50c PCGS/CAC MS66+ FBL ex: Bocian Collection; a perfectly preserved 1956 50c PCGS/CAC MS67+ FBL ex: Bocian Collection; a well-struck 1958-D 50c PCGS/CAC MS67+ FBL ex: Bocian Collection; and an eye-appealing 1959 50c PCGS/CAC MS67 FBL ex: Bocian Collection. View and bid on these and many more exciting pieces here.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, March 26.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the Franklin half dollar collection and other classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: