Gem 1922 Grant With Star Offered by David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1260 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 525 total lots – including over 20 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a scarce 1855 1/2c NGC/CAC Proof 64 RB; a rainbow-toned 1913-S 5c PCGS MS67+ (Type 1); a tied-for-finest-known 1936-S 50c PCGS MS67; a rare O-Mint 1854-O $5 PCGS MS61; an underrated 1912 $20 PCGS MS65; and a high-end 1922 Grant with Star 50c PCGS/CAC MS66+.

Among the more than 200 No Reserve Lots are a scarce 1840-O 25c PCGS MS64 (Drapery, OGH); a registry-quality 1905-S 50c PCGS MS67; a desirable 1851-O $2 1/2 PCGS MS62; an appealing 1810 $5 PCGS MS62 (Large Date, Large 5); and a low-mintage 1890-CC $5 PCGS MS64+. View and bid on these and many more exciting pieces here.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, February 12.

