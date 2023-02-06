Kolbe & Fanning Numismatic Book Sale February 25

Kolbe & Fanning Numismatic Booksellers are pleased to announce that we will be holding our next auction sale on Saturday, February 25, 2023. The sale includes a remarkable variety of rare and out-of-print works on coins, medals, and paper money from antiquity to the present, combining selections from an impressive library on world coins with further selections from the extraordinary Cardinal Collection Library.

Some highlights of the sale include:

Lot 14: A complete set of A Catalogue of Greek Coins in the British Museum, the 29-volume classic reference.

Lot 66: The 1887 Rollin & Feuardent catalogue of the collection of Roman and Byzantine gold coins formed by Gustave, Viscount de Ponton d’Amécourt.

Lot 187: An original set of the 1732–1737 French edition of Gerard van Loon’s magnificent five-volume compendium of medals relating to Dutch history.

Lot 207: A complete set of Josef Neumann’s 1858–1872 encyclopedia of copper coins of the world, beautifully bound in six volumes by Sangorski & Sutcliffe.

Lot 245: A finely rendered original drawing in pencil by Augustin Dupré to mark the attack on the Tuileries on August 10, 1792.

Lots 247: A unique manuscript outline by Narcisse Dupré, son of Augustin, listing medals relating to the United States designed by his father.

Lot 334: The very rare Pledges of History, the first catalogue of the cabinet of coins belonging to the United States Mint, by Assistant Assayer William E. Du Bois.

Lot 382: Thomas Jefferson’s 1790 Report on Weights, Measures and Coins of the United States, a landmark work in the development of the U.S. monetary system, written by Jefferson while Secretary of State under Washington.

Lot 410: Virgil Brand’s handsomely bound copy of W.T.R. Marvin’s rare study of The Medals of the Masonic Fraternity (1880), accompanied by the later supplement.

Lot 477: The original printing of the Journal of the Senate for 1791–1792, including An Act Establishing a Mint, and Regulating the Coins of the United States, the foundation of all U.S. coinage.

Register Early to Bid Online

Bids may be placed via post, email, fax or phone, as well as online. Kolbe & Fanning use Auction Mobility as our third-party online bidding platform. Auction Mobility is an app-based platform allowing users the ability to participate in the sale through phones, tablets and computers. To register for the sale, bidders must go to bid.numislit.com and sign up. Once you have set up an account, you may browse lots, place advance bids, or participate in the live sale online. Those wishing to participate on their devices can download the Kolbe & Fanning app through the Apple or Google Play Store. The sale will also be listed on Biddr and NumisBids in the near future.

A PDF of the printed catalogue has been posted to our main website for those who prefer that format. Bids placed via post, email, fax or phone must be received by February 24, the day before the sale, in order for them to be processed. Advance absentee bids may also be placed at any time online at bid.numislit.com. Live internet bidding will be available during the sale itself through the same platform.

Kolbe & Fanning Numismatic Booksellers LLC is a licensed and bonded auction firm in the State of Ohio, and our sales are conducted by licensed auctioneers. For more information, please see the Kolbe & Fanning website at numislit.com or email David Fanning at [email protected]. To register for the sale, go to bid.numislit.com. We look forward to your participation.

