The biannual Hong Kong auction from Stack’s Bowers Galleries is a highly-anticipated trend-setter and market-maker, featuring countless rarities from East Asia. Leading the pack in our April 2023 Hong Kong Rarities Night auction is lot 40162, an important rarity from the final year in the brief reign of Xuantong, possibly better known as the boy-emperor Puyi. With a high-end estimate reaching seven figures, this silver Dollar pattern only comes to market rather infrequently; the last time was in our May 2020 Hong Kong auction. This despite the vast numbers of Chinese rarities offered in the time span since that appearance.

Subtle differences in the design of the dragon set this prototype apart from the commonly encountered issue that was eventually adopted. These include the side from which the dragon is curled, the shape of its scales, and English characters that vary slightly in overall size and design. These seemingly minor or even inconsequential differences factor heavily into its rarity and immense desirability. When combined with this example’s superb state of preservation – graded SPECIMEN-65 by PCGS – it becomes very easy to see why this stunning relic from the waning Qing dynasty will soar to lofty heights in yet another fantastic sale offered by Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio.

