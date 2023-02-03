Stack’s Bowers NYINC Auction Realizes Over $16 Million

In their role as an official auctioneer of the New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC), Stack’s Bowers Galleries realized strong prices across the numismatic spectrum, realizing an impressive $16,613,761 (before post-auction sales), and proving further strength in the numismatic marketplace. (All prices include the buyer’s fee.)

Highlighting the sale was the Anthony J. Taraszka Collection of Polish coins, with a number of incredible rarities that had been off the market for years.

A massive 1593 10 Ducats from the Malbork Mint reached $360,000, the highest valued lot in the Taraszka Collection.

An immense 1622 10 Ducats of Sigismund III from the Vilnius Mint brought $264,000, a terrific result.

An exceedingly rare 1529 Krakow Ducat of Sigismund I graded PCGS MS-61 realized $240,000, surpassing the presale high estimate of $180,000.

A 1549 Ducat of Sigismund I from the Danzig Mint graded NGC AU-58 closed at $192,000, also outpacing its high estimate.

Continuing in Eastern European coinage, Stack’s Bowers Galleries was thrilled to offer the Sigma Collection of Russian coins, which featured preeminent Russian rarities that are always in demand.

The highest valued lot of the entire sale was an 1835 1-1/2 Rubles “Family Ruble” of Nicholas I graded NGC MS-63. As one of the most valuable Russian coins, this piece soared to $408,000.

The Sigma Collection also offered the fabled 1902 37-1/2 Rubles (100 Francs), graded NGC MS-61, which realized $150,000. Originating at a time when Russia was looking to secure international loans, particularly from France, this piece is in constant demand due to its heft and dual denominations.

Additional notable prices among Russian coins included a 1912-EB Ruble graded NGC MS-64 that sold for $31,200, an 1807 Silver Ruble Pattern Novodel graded PCGS Specimen-53 that realized $38,400, and an 1847-CNB NGC Proof-65 Ultra Cameo 5 Rubles that brought $43,200.

Prices for Latin American coinage remained strong with several amazing Venezuelan patterns leading the charge.

Chief among these was an exceptional 1875 Gold 5 Venezolanos Pattern graded PCGS Specimen-65 that fetched $168,000.

A wonderful 1874 Plain Edge Venezolano Essai graded NGC Proof-63 realized $144,000, far surpassing the presale high estimate of $60,000.

Other Latin American countries also performed well, as demonstrated by a handsome Tierra Del Fuego 5 Gramos piece struck on the Islands graded PCGS MS-62, that sold for $52,800, more than doubling the high estimate of $20,000. The phenomenal price of $43,200 was achieved by an 1823-Mo JM “Hookneck” 8 Reales certified PCGS MS-63.

The strength of the overall marketplace was confirmed by strong prices realized in varied and disparate areas of numismatics.

An incredibly rare Dinar of Shajar al-Durr, the so-called “Queen of the Muslims,” the first known to be offered at a public auction astonished when it sold for $138,000.

Ancient coins were highlighted by a Syracuse Dionysios I, 406-367 BCE AR Dekadrachm signed by Kimon and graded NGC EF, Strike: 5/5 Surface: 4/5 Fine Style that realized $108,000.

Collectors of British material were thrilled with a sharply struck Elizabethan Sovereign graded PCGS AU-55 that brought $75,000.

Philippines coinage remains hot, with a Type V Countermark applied to a rare Iturbide Host and certified PCGS VF-20 rising to $72,000, more than seven times the high estimate.

With the New York International Numismatic Convention auctions completed, the firm now turns its attention to their upcoming February Collectors Choice Online (CCO) Auction, which figures to be an impressive event with over 3,000 lots of world and ancient coins. Additionally, the April 2023 Hong Kong Auction will offer many premier rarities focused on Asian numismatics. To consign your ancient coins, world coins, and world paper money to an upcoming Stack’s Bowers Galleries event visit StacksBowers.com, call 800-458-4646, or email [email protected].