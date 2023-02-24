Standing Liberty Quarter Collection at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1263 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 400 total lots – including more than 150 No Reserve lots, over 20 Vault Values, a nice selection of Standing Liberty Quarters from the Skyline Drive Collection with NO RESERVE, and three consecutive serial numbered $1,000 notes!

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a conservatively graded 1795 Flowing Hair $1 PCGS VF35 (2 Leaves); a key date 1893-S $1 PCGS VF30; an incredible Gem 1904 $1 PCGS/CAC Proof 65+; a tied-for-finest-known 1853-D $5 PCGS/CAC MS64+ (Large D); a stunning near-Gem 1854-D $5 PCGS/CAC MS64+ (Large D); and an underrated 1880-S $20 PCGS MS62.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, March 5.

