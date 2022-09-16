Sunday Auction #1240 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 450 total lots – including more than 30 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-certified items in this week’s sale is a well-preserved 1793 Wreath 1c PCGS VF30 (Vine and Bars Edge); a historically important 1792 H10c PCGS F15 (J-7, OGH); a key date 1919-D 50c PCGS MS64; a gorgeous near-finest 1884-CC $1 NGC MS67+; a sought after 1921 Zerbe $1 NGC Proof 66; and a finest CAC-approved 1863 $10 PCGS/CAC AU55 ex: Fairmont.

This week’s auction features a great lineup of No Reserve items. We have over 50 lots starting at $1 that are sure to sell.

Highlights include a near-finest 1928 5c PCGS MS67 ex: Fivaz Collection; a high-end Gem 1889-S $1 PCGS/CAC MS66+; a lustrous 1892-O $1 PCGS MS65+; a better O-Mint 1894-O $1 PCGS MS65; a scarce variety 1853/2 $20 PCGS AU58; and a popular 1875-CC $20 PCGS XF45.

View and bid on these and many more quality pieces here.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, September 25.

