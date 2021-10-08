Sunday Auction #1190 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now LIVE and features 410 total lots including 20 Vault Values and 90 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a tied-for-finest-known 1864 2c PCGS MS66 RD (Small Motto); a beautifully toned Proof 1865 25c PCGS Proof 66; a key date 1921 50c PCGS/CAC AU58; a low-mintage 1899 $1 PCGS Proof 66 ex: Jack Lee; a rare branch mint issue 1840-D $2 1/2 NGC AU55; an underrated 1853-O $20 PCGS AU50; and a popular California Territorial gold issue 1854 Kellogg & Co. $20 PCGS/CAC AU58+.

