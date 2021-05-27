1872-CC Seated Liberty Dime Among Highlights of David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction

Sunday Auction #1172 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now LIVE and features 300 lots including 35 Vault Values and 65 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a registry quality key date 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS MS66+ RD, a rare Carson City issue 1872-CC 10c NGC XF45, a gorgeous 1795 Draped Bust $1 PCGS AU58 (Centered), a beautifully preserved 1798 Small Eagle $1 PCGS MS61 (13 Stars Obverse, B-1, BB-82), a classic condition-rarity 1860-S $10 PCGS AU58+, and a lovely low-mintage Saint 1908-S $20 NGC/CAC AU58.

Be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, June 6.

Some of the other highlights from Auction 1172 include:

In addition to the coins above, there are many other David Lawrence Rare Coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, June 6.

