1872-CC Seated Liberty Dime Among Highlights of David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction

Sunday Auction #1172 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now LIVE and features 300 lots including 35 Vault Values and 65 No Reserve Lots.
Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a registry quality key date 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS MS66+ RD, a rare Carson City issue 1872-CC 10c NGC XF45, a gorgeous 1795 Draped Bust $1 PCGS AU58 (Centered), a beautifully preserved 1798 Small Eagle $1 PCGS MS61 (13 Stars Obverse, B-1, BB-82), a classic condition-rarity 1860-S $10 PCGS AU58+, and a lovely low-mintage Saint 1908-S $20 NGC/CAC AU58.
Be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, June 6.
Some of the other highlights from Auction 1172 include:
- 1841 1c PCGS/CAC Proof 64 RB (OGH)
- 1927-D 1c PCGS/CAC MS66 RB
- 1951-S 5c PCGS MS67 FS
- 1846 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 65
- 1918/7-S 25c PCGS AU50
- 1795 Flowing Hair $1 NGC AU58 (3 Leaves, BB-27, B-5)
- 1796 $1 NGC AU55 (Small Date, Large Letters, BB-61, B-4)
- 1797 $1 PCGS AU53 (10×6 Stars)
- 1801 $1 NGC MS60 (BB-213, B-3)
- 1802/1 $1 PCGS AU55
- 1803 $1 NGC AU53 (Large 3, B-6, BB-255)
- 1881-CC $1 PCGS/CAC MS67
- 1887-S $1 PCGS MS65 PL
- 1904-S $1 PCGS MS65
- 1851-O $2 1/2 PCGS MS62
- 1881 $2 1/2 PCGS AU58
- 1861 $3 NGC/CAC AU55
- 1846 $10 NGC MS61
- 1850 $20 PCGS AU55
- 1853 $20 PCGS/CAC MS61 (RPD) ex: Fairmont Collection
- SSCA: 1852 Humbert $10 PCGS VF30 (SSCA-7197, Gold Foil Label)
- 1893 Isabella 25c PCGS/CAC MS67
In addition to the coins above, there are many other David Lawrence Rare Coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, June 6.
