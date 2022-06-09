1878 7TF Morgan Dollar Among Highlights at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1226 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 600 total lots – including more than 20 Vault Values and 100 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a stunning 1859 3cS PCGS MS67; a colorful 1879-O $1 NGC MS66; a first-year near-Cameo 1878 7TF Morgan dollar PCGS Proof 64 (Reverse of 1878); a dynamically lustrous 1873-S $2 1/2 PCGS/CAC MS64; a beautiful 1804 $10 NGC AU58 (Crosslet 4); and a well-preserved S.S.C.A: 1856-S $20 PCGS/CAC MS63.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, June 19.

* * *

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the 1878 7TF Morgan dollar and other coins above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: