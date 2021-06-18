1907 High Relief Wire Edge Double Eagle, Key Date 1804 Quarter Among Highlights at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1175 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now LIVE and features 294 lots including 40 Vault Values, 40 No Reserve Lots and a selection of new offerings from the D.L. Hansen Collection.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a key date 1804 25c PCGS/CAC F15, a registry-quality 1909-S 25c PCGS/CAC MS67, a pristine ultra Gem 1899 2 1/2 NGC/CAC Proof 68+ UCAM, a beautiful branch mint 1858-C $5 PCGS MS62, a scarce issue 1827 $5 PCGS MS61 (BD-1) ex: D.L. Hansen, and a select 1907 High Relief $20 PCGS MS63 (Wire Edge).

In addition to the coins above, there are many other David Lawrence Rare Coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, June 27.

