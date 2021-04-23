By CoinWeek ….



On Sunday, April 25, bidding ends at GreatCollections.com for an elusive and important Franklin half dollar in Proof. Graded PF67UCAM by NGC, this 1961 Franklin half dollar with a doubled die reverse would be the centerpiece of any advanced collection and is the only example to earn the Ultra Cameo or Deep Cameo Designation at either NGC or PCGS.

This popular Red Book variety features pronounced doubling on the reverse, most visible in the lettering, and has been sought out by collectors for 60 years since its discovery. This variety is so elusive that in a typical year, one might find a total of three or four offered in major auctions. With any semblance of cameo frost, that paucity of examples known is staggering.

The closest coin comparable to this example is a PCGS PR66+CAM with CAC that sold for $14,100 USD at a November 2016 auction. Close examination of the two coins indicates that they are in fact different specimens.

With 91 bids recorded at the time of publication, the current bid on this 1961 Franklin DDO already sits at a record price of $37,000. Collectors of the series should take note of this offering and also check out the other PCGS and NGC-certified Franklin half dollars up for bidding in this session.

