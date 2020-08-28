Top Pop 1916 Lincoln Cent in Stack's Bowers November 2020 Auction

By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



As a well-produced issue from the first decade of the series, the 1916 Lincoln cent is among the most popular representatives for both type collectors and small cent specialists. With a mintage of 131.8 million pieces, the 1916 cent represents a transition between the lower mintage early Philadelphia cents and the higher mintages that occurred as the United States was emerging from World War I. While readily available in most Mint State grades, the number of survivors of the 1916 cent becomes extremely limited above MS-66.

We are thrilled to offer a stunning MS-67+ RD (PCGS) CAC example in our November 2020 Auction that ranks among the finest examples known. It sits at the top of the Population Reports at both PCGS and CAC, and NGC has not certified any examples finer than MS-67 RD. Hints of pink and powder blue accent the borders of this Superb Gem Lincoln cent, with glowing orange and gold displayed at the centers. Sharply struck and matte-like in the fields.

This MS-67+ (PCGS) CAC 1916 cent will be featured in our November 2020 Auction, accompanying significant offerings from the E. Pluribus Unum Collection, the Abigail Collection of Silver Dollars, the Monterrey Collection of U.S. Type Coins, the Larry Ness Collection of Indian Peace Medals and many others. The consignment deadline for this sale is September 14, and we invite consignments across all categories of United States coins and paper money. If you would like to consign or have questions about the consignment process, contact us today at Consign@StacksBowers.com or 800-566-2580.

