By James McCartney – Director of Consignments and Numismatics, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to feature a spectacular selection of Capped Bust and Liberty Seated half dollars from the Abigail Collection, Part II, in our Spring 2022 Showcase Auction. The Abigail Collection Part II is nearly complete by Red Book variety and includes over 180 coins that comprise an exciting mix of both Condition Census and Everyman quality that will appeal to all levels of collectors.

The Abigail Collection was assembled throughout the mid-20th century and has been off the market for many decades. Stored in individual paper envelopes, these coins offer remarkable sharpness, lovely patina, and superior eye appeal. This section of half dollars follows an incredible run of Morgan and Peace silver dollars from Part I of the Abigail Collection, which was featured in our November 2020 Showcase Auction. The present half dollars from Part II were certified for the first time ever in recent weeks and a significant portion offer CAC approval.

Highlights include an incredibly sharp MS-65 (PCGS) CAC 1822 O-106 half dollar that ranks as CC#2 for the variety; a bold AU-50 (PCGS) specimen of the historic 1836 Reeded Edge half dollar; a satiny and reflective MS-64 (PCGS) 1867 half dollar; and a beautifully toned Proof-66 (PCGS) 1873 Arrows half dollar that ranks at the very top of the PCGS Population Report.

With over 180 coins across the Capped Bust and Liberty Seated series, the Abigail Collection Part II is sure to appeal to both specialists and 19th-century type collectors. Fans of more modern series from the turn of the century will appreciate a selection of Barber, Walking Liberty, and classic commemorative half dollars scheduled for auction in 2023 from Part III of the Abigail Collection.

The early half dollars from the Abigail Collection, Part II, will be featured in our Spring 2022 Showcase Auction, held in conjunction with the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo in Baltimore. Also featured in the sale will be exceptional Liberty Head and Carson City gold, astounding three-dollar gold pieces from the Huberman Collection, and exciting physical cryptocurrency.

For questions about these rarities or to consign your numismatic items to this sale, please contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at 800-566-2580 or email [email protected].

