Our Sunday Internet Auction #1121 consists of 280 brand NEW lots plus 50 Vault Values and 50 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible NGC-, PCGS- and CAC-approved items including a brilliant 1921 1c PCGS MS67 RD, a popular and scarce 1886-O $1 PCGS MS64, a delightfully lustrous 1838-C $2 1/2 PCGS XF45 ex: D.L. Hansen, an ultra gem 1908 $20 PCGS MS68 (No Motto) ex: Wells Fargo Hoard, and a CAC-approved 1861 Confederate States of America 50c PCGS MS62 (CSA Restrike).

Be sure to review all of these exquisite pieces before the auction closes on Sunday, June 14.

In this auction we are also thrilled to feature 70 unique selections from The Continental Collection of American Bank Note Company Stamp Plates.

The term “unique” is absolutely accurate, as these plates represent the actual dies used to create the finished stamp and in some cases the trial designs that preceded them. Mostly from late 19th and early 20th-century issues, this diverse group consists of plates and dies for stamps from the United States, South and Central America and a handful of European nations.

DLRC was fortunate to acquire an entire inventory of these plates from the original holdings of the American Bank Note Company. There are no duplicates and, to our knowledge, nothing else like this collection exists anywhere. Once sold, these are irreplaceable!

Generally, these plates were not labeled with a title or the image description. We have done our best to research and match as many of the plates as possible to the stamps or designs that they created in their previous lives, but we leave each item up to the buyer to research and learn more. Please take a minute to review these distinctive pieces today.

Some of the other highlights of this auction include:

There are many other David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, June 14.

