Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

In the last two write-ups, we introduced you to Künker Auctions 339 and 340. They contain issues covering the time span from the Middle Ages to modern times. In this one, we will introduce you to Auction 341.

In this sale, you will find a varied offer of coins of the ancient world suitable for any budget: from historically interesting Greek and Jewish bronzes for a few euros to perfect aurei with estimates in the five-digit range and an extensive special collection of Oriental coins, which will be auctioned off as a multiple lot.

We are very pleased that, once again, numerous collectors entrusted us with their treasures to make them re-enter the numismatic cycle.

Thank you for your appreciation! And now you can look forward to rarities from the Dr. W. R. and Phoibos Collections as well as the collection of a Hanseatic connoisseur of Roman coins and that of a lawyer – to name but a few of many.

Last but not least, on Friday, October 2, you will find the second part of the Samel Collection of Jewish coins and medals in catalogue 341. Even though the main part of this prestigious collection was sold in auction 334 during our Spring Auction Sales, this second part contains very interesting Jewish coins, offering collectors a last chance to get at least a few pieces of this now very well known and highly esteemed collection.

Enjoy!

Your Künker Team

Highlights of Ancient Coin Auction 341

Lot number 5039

Armenia.

Tigranes V., 6-12.

Chalkos, Artagigarta(?).

Rare. Very fine +.

Estimate: 150,00 euros

Lot number 5286

Sasanians.

Wahram II with queen and crown prince.

Drachme, 276-293.

Extremely fine.

Estimate: 300,00 euros

Lot number 5441

Panormos / Sicily.

Didrachm, 415-397.

Very rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 40000,00 euros

Lot number 5590

Egypt.

Ptolemy V, 221-205.

Octodrachm, 220-215, Alexandria.

Very rare. Very fine +.

Estimate: 10000,00 euros

Lot number 5637

Roman Republic.

P. Clodius Turrinus.

Aureus, 42.

Rare. Very fine.

Estimate: 7500,00 euros

Lot number 5721

Augustus.

Denarius, 30/29, Italian mint.

Rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 2000,00 euros

Lot number 5781

Claudius with Agrippina the Younger.

Aureus, 50-54, Rome.

Rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 20000,00 euros

Lot number 5797

Nero.

Aureus, 64/5, Rome.

Rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 12500,00 euros

Lot number 5862

Titus für Julia Titi.

Denarius, 80/1.

Rare. Almost extremely fine

Estimate: 2000,00 euros

Lot number 5971

Lucius Verus.

Aureus, 163/4.

Extremely fine +.

Estimate: 12500,00 euros

Lot number 6034

Uranius Antoninus, 253-254.

Tetradrachme, Emesa.

Extremely rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 12500,00 euros

Lot number 6049

Diocletianus, 284-305.

Aureus, 285/6, Lugdunum.

Extremely rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 20000,00 euros

Lot number 6226

1st Jewish War, 66-70/4.

Shekel, year 1 (= 66/7), Jerusalem.

Rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 6000,00 euros

Auction Time Table

Auction 339 – Monday, September 28 to Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Auction 340 – Wednesday, September 30 to Thursday, October 1, 2020

Auction 341 – Thursday, October 1 to Friday, October 2, 2020

