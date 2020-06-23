Archives International Auction 60 of Stocks, Bonds, and World Banknotes

Auction 60: July 7-8, 2020

Auction 60 Features 766 Lots of U.S., Chinese & Worldwide Banknotes, Scripophily, Coins, Security Printing Ephemera and Historic Ephemera

Auction 60 Highlights

Lot. 904. Zion’s Co-operative Mercantile Institution 1871 Issued & Transferred Stock Certificate with Brigham Young Signature. Salt Lake City, Utah Territory, 1 Share = $100 Share, Issued and Transferred with no cancellation marks, black printing with no underprint, Brigham Young’s portrait at right, S/N 92, U.S. I.R. RN-T4 25 Cents revenue stamp in middle, Issued to F.D. Richards, Thomas Webber signature as secretary and Brigham Young signature as president, PMG graded Choice Very Fine 35. Zion’s Co-operative Mercantile Institution was an American department store chain. It was founded on October 9, 1868 by Brigham Young. For many years it used the slogan, “America’s First Department Store”. Brigham Young, (June 1, 1801 – August 29, 1877) was an American religious leader, politician, and settler. He was the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) from 1847 until his death in 1877. He founded Salt Lake City and he served as the first governor of the Utah Territory. Young also led the founding of the precursors to the University of Utah and Brigham Young University. Historic Mormon stock certificate with its founder’s signature.

Lot 257. National Bank of Egypt, ND (ca.1930) Color Trial Uniface Front & Back Proofs. Egypt, ND (ca.1930), Uniface Front and Back Color Trial Proof Pair, 1 Egyptian Pound, P-22ct Unlisted color trial proofs, portrait of Tutankhamen at right in blue instead of issued brown, brown border with light green and peach underprint, back brown instead of issued green, Both are attached back to back on the same thin card. Extremely rare as a trial color. Both would grade choice to Gem Uncirculated or better if removed. BWC.

Lot 1486. Whaling Proof Vignette Used on City Bank of Providence, R.I. $2 Obsolete but More Engraved Detail. R.I., Whaling vignette but with increased engraved detail by either TCC or RW&H used on Providence, R.I., City Bank $2 obsolete banknote, Black printing on india paper, Design has whaling boat being swamped with men falling out in foreground with whaler harpooning whale in rear with whaling ship in background, with cross-hatching on borders, 3 x 1.75 inches, AU to Uncirculated, TCC or RWH&E.

Lot 1375. U.S. Silver Certificate. $1, 1899, Fr#232, Parker | Burke Signatures, S/N M11111104M. PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ. Very attractive note with great Serial Number.

Lot 532. Iraq National Bank 1947 (ND 1955) Banknote Rarity. Iraq, ND (1955), 1/4 Dinar, P-37, Issued banknote, Green on m/c, King Faisal II as a young man at right, back green with palm trees in middle, PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ, BWC. Only 2 notes grade higher out of 136 notes listed in the PMG census.

Lot 210. Republic of China, 1937, $1000 I/U Bond. China, 1937, $1000 Secured Sinking Fund Coupon Bond of 1937, Black print on blue border and underprint, Vignette of pagoda on hillside top center, S/N M1354, VF to XF condition, ABNC.

Lot 895. Spain. Real Compania de Guadalajara, Loan of £600,000. 1825, £100 Sterling I/U Bond. (Issued in London and Paris), May 14, 1825, £100, I/U, Black on off white paper, Ornate border with classic lettering in title, S/N 2483, 20 coupons originally on this rare bond with 2 removed, back is blank, Issued as a part of a “Loan of £600,000 Sterling, for the Service of the Royal Manufacturies of Guadalajara and Ubrihuega – Divided into 6000 Certificates or Special Bonds”, 15.5 inches x 18.75 inches, VF condition, Written in Spanish and English, Exceptionally early bond. The company which founded in 1824 by the Marquis de Croy merchants (Knight of the Royal Order), Peter Adriel (Vice Consul and Knight of the Legion of Honour), and Jean-Marie Laperriere. The company produced textiles. It had the title “Real Compania” (Royal Company). The bond which was issued in 1825 by the Bank of England, had a total volume of 600 thousand pounds. The bond was issued in London and Paris.

Lot 551. Kingdom of Hawaii. Wailuku Female Seminary, (ND (1844) Hapaumi (1/10) Issued Scrip-Banknote. Hapaumi (1/10), P-Unlisted, 2PE-5, issued scrip note-banknote. 1.75 c 2.5 inches, This piece of scrip is printed in vermilion ink on thin cardboard. PMG graded Choice About Uncirculated 58. Only seven of these were reportedly given to the Hawaii State Archives. An extremely rare and desirable piece of Hawaiian numismatic history. We could only find a record of it last being offered in 2009.

Lot 673. Arabian American Oil Co. “ARAMCO”, ND (ca. 1940-50’s). “Senior Staff Coupon” Specimen Scrip Note. Saudi Arabia. Specimen 10 Points (each point = $1 US), “Senior Staff Coupon”, series six (1954), ND (ca. 1940-50s), P-NL. Dark blue on ornate light blue underprint, back gray with company logo in middle, Specimen overprints and POC’s, Red “Return to Record& Specimen Dept.” overprint on top right , PMG graded Superb Gem Unc 68 with comment “EPQ; Printer’s Stamp” (Cert # 8072412-040). Very possibly the highest graded example known of all varieties and possibly unique in this format. (ABNC without imprint).

Lot 1526. U.S. Armed Forces Leave Bond, 1946, 2.5% Interest Payable in 5 Years. Washington, D.C., (Issued in Massachusetts), $175, I/U, Federal Bond. These Armed Forces Leave Bonds were issued to compensate servicemen under the leave act of 1946 as compensation for unused leave. The bonds are printed on Hollerith Punch Cards bearing the portrait of Carter Glass, former U. S. Treasury Secretary (1918-1920). Carter Glass left, Black and Blue, Red Treasury Seal and Serial Number. Back has terms of Negotiation on ADP Punch Card. Rarely seen bond. PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ. Choice Fine to Unc.

Lot 500. Chartered Bank of India, Australia & China, 1940, Issue Note. Hong Kong. 1940, $5, P-54a, KNB33a-f, Black on green border, Helmeted Warrior’s head at left, back green with junk in middle, PMG graded Choice Very Fine 35 EPQ, W&S. Very attractive note for the grade with large even margins, bright colors, and sharp corners. W&S.

Lot 1248. U.S. Government Liberty Loan Bond, 1917 Specimen 3 1/2% Gold bond Uncut Block of 4 Participation Certificate. New York and Washington, D.C., 1917. Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Uncut Block of 4 Specimen Certificates, $10 Specimen United States Government Liberty Loan Bond, Participation Certificate. Text on bond states: Five of these certificates may be exchanged for a $50 Liberty Loan Bond. “This certificate represents a payment of $10 on a subscription to the Liberty Loan of 1917. Upon surrender of this certificate to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York accompanied by four others of like amount, the holder hereof will be entitled to receive a $50. United States Liberty Loan 3 1/2% Gold Bond with all coupons attached”. “Federal Reserve Bank of New York”. Red specimen overprint, POC and “00000” serial numbers. Screaming Eagle at left. Red ink notation on top excess margin ” Federal Reserve of New York” and purple handstamp “Return to Issue Room – To Be Held for reference”, AU Condition. Rare Liberty Bond related item. ABNC.

