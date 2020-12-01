Archives International Auction 63 of Stocks, Bonds, and World Banknotes

Auction 63: December 9-10, 2020

To be sold at public auction in two sessions over two days, beginning at 11:00 am ET each day

During this unprecedented time period, the team at Archives International is committed to taking every safety precaution to protect participants in our auctions:

Your participation in the auction is appreciated and can be conducted safely in the comfort of your own home. We hope you enjoy our current offering from our 63rd auction.

Stay safe, stay well, and Good Luck in the Auction.

Auction 63 Features 1,592 Lots of U.S., Chinese & Worldwide Banknotes, Scripophily, Coins, Liberty Loan Bonds, Security Printing Ephemera and Historic Ephemera

Absentee bids may be emailed to INFO@ARCHIVESINTERNATIONAL.COM or faxed to (201) 871-4345.

Auction 63 Highlights

Lot 101. Yu Ning Imperial Bank, Yr.33 (1907) Copper Coin Issue. China, Yr. 33 (1907), 100 Coppers, P-S1175a, S/M# C107-22a, Issued banknote. Dragon at top, S/N Unknown, PMG graded Very Good 10, with a small internal split, attractive and rare note in any condition.

Lot 139. Government of the East Africa Protectorate in Mombasa. 1912. Color Trial Specimen. Mombasa, East Africa. Color Trial Specimen 20 Rupees, P-3cts, dated 1st July 1912, PMG About Uncirculated 55, previously mounted. TDLR. Extremely rare and seldom offered.

Lot 512. Kentucky, State National Bank of Frankfort, $5, 1882 Brown Back, Ch# 4090, Rosecrans | Houston Signatures. Frankfort, Kentucky. Series 1882, Ch# 4090, $5, Brown back, S/N 1631-N605929, Brown seal, Choice XF – AU with nice embossing. Attractive note. BEP

Lot 530. U.S. Military Payment Certificate, Series 541, ND (1958) Issued Banknote. United States. Military Payment Certificate, ND (1958), Series 541, $5, First Printing, P-M41, S-856-1, Issued note, red and green on front, Portrait of woman at left, S/N F04055010F pp 7. PMG graded Very Fine 30 with note of Annotation Lightened.

Lot 590. Victory Liberty Loan 4 3/4 % Convertible Gold Note of 1922-1923, $100 Issue May 20, 1919. Victory Liberty Loan 4 3/4% Gold Bond of 1922-1923 Issue May 20, 1919. The final series of the Liberty Loan Bond Issues of WWI. Black on light blue underprint, Andrew Jackson portrait top middle, 8 coupons attached, back orange with patriotic eagle with flag on back, S/N G 7051206, This $100.00 Convertible Gold Bond Grades XF+, is wonderfully embossed and has the last of the (8) coupons remaining. BEP.

Lot 823. First National Bank of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, 1888, Charter No.3926, Specimen Stock Certificate. Superior, WI. Odd Shares, Specimen, Brown on dark green border and underprint, Steamship at dock on top left under ornate title, Specimen overprints, POC’s, VF-XF, ABNC. Rare and extremely attractive design.

Lot 1512. American Bank Note Company, 1873 Stock Certificate Rarity. New York, 19th June, 1873, 22 Shares, Issued and punch canceled, Black on red and black border and underprint with Franklin and Washington on upper left and right corners, Seated allegorical Liberty with eagle and flag superimposed over U.S. Shield under ornate curved title, ABN Screaming Eagle Logo on the lower left, S/N 1701, Issued to James H. Comfort and signed by John Gavit as President and, Theodore H. Freeland as Secretary, VF condition with toning on the top left corner, red pen canceled and POC’s in signature blocks. ABNC.

Auction Schedule #63

Session 1 – Wednesday, December 9 – Lots 1 to 686

Beginning at 11:00 am ET

Chinese & Worldwide Banknotes, World Coins, Chinese Scripophily, U.S. Liberty Loan Bonds, U.S. Banknotes, Security Printing Ephemera, and Historic Ephemera

Session 2 – Thursday, December 10 – Lots 687 to 1592

Beginning at 11:00 am ET

U.S. & World Scripophily – Automobiles; Finance, World, Mining, Navigation, Oil & Gas, Railroads, Technology & other Topics

* * *

