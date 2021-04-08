Auction 66: Friday, April 23, 2021

To be sold at public auction beginning at 11:00 am ET

Auction 64 Features 1,168 Lots of U.S., Chinese & Worldwide Banknotes, Scripophily, Coins, Security Printing Ephemera and Historic Ephemera

Please register as early as possible in case you need help or have questions. Absentee bids may be emailed to INFO@ARCHIVESINTERNATIONAL.COM or faxed to (201) 871-4345.

Auction 66 Highlights

Lot 69. American-Oriental Bank of Fukien, 1922 –Foochow” “Top Pop” Issue Specimen Banknote. Foochow, China, 1922, $10 Silver Dollar, P-S109s, (S/M #F26-3), Specimen banknote. Foo Chow Branch, brown on m/c with steamship vignette, back brown, Red specimen overprint, –00000” serial numbers, and POC’s. PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ, ABNC. Tied with 2 others as highest-graded out of 12 notes in the PMG census.

Lot 171. Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corp.. 1988. The Second of 2 Sequential High Grade Issued Notes. Hong Kong. 1988. 500 Dollars, P-195b, KNB84d, issued banknote, sequential s/n with previous lot, S/N AH729974. PMG Graded Superb Gem Unc 67 EPQ, TDLR.

Lot 183. Great Japanese Government Note, Constitutional Monarchy. 1878 (ND 1881) Issue Banknote. Japan. 1878 (ND 1881). 1 Yen, P-17, issued banknote, Empress Jingu at right, S/N 26441 Block 289, PMG graded Very Fine 20. (From the Allen Berk Collection).

Lot 211. Commercial & Industrial Bank. 1941 Issue Banknote. Mongolia. 1941. 100 Tugrik, P-27, Issued banknote, PMG Graded Choice Fine 15 with comment “Tears”.

Lot 252. Belgian Congo, Loterie Coloniale. 1938. Issued Lottery Ticket – Banknote Look-a-like. Belgian Congo. 1938. 50 Francs, P-NL, issued lottery ticket, 6.25 x 3.75 inches, Choice VF. (From the Allen Berk Collection)

Lot 383. Institut d’Emission des Departements d’Outre-Mer. ND (1964) “Top Pop” Specimen Note. French Antilles. ND (1964). 100 Francs, P-10as, specimen banknote, Signatures of A. Postel-Vinay – P. Calvet, Specimen overprints and pin-punch SPECIMEN at right, S/N O.00 00000 0251, PMG graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ

Lot 564. Central Bank of Oman. ND (1977). Issued Banknote. Oman. ND (1977). 20 Rials, P-20a, issued banknote, S/N 998986, PMG Graded Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ.

Lot 597. Bank of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. 1960 Issue Banknote. Rhodesia & Nyasaland. 1960. 10 Shillings, P-20a, issued banknote, Brick red on m/c, Queen Elizabeth II at right, back with a lake with trees, Signatures Graffteuy-Smith, S/N W/19 374466, PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ. 3 notes grade higher out of 71 graded in the PMG census. A superior example of this lovely note. (From the Allen Berk Collection)

Lot 1129. Chicago and North Western Railway Co., Madison Extension, 1871 Unlisted Railroad $500 Specimen Bond. Wisconsin, 1871. $500 Unmarked Specimen 7% Madison Extension, First Mortgage Sinking Fund Gold Coupon Bond, Black text with vibrant blue border and gold “$500” underprint, with Train passing by a river at top center. VF condition, N.Y. Printing Co. Unlisted Railroad with Madison Extension title, design, and date in Cox. First issue date from the railroad, Very Rare unmarked specimen from a new find with only 3 examples of this denomination found for this railroad.

