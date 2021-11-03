Auction 71: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

To be sold at public auction beginning at 11:00 am ET

During this unprecedented time period, the team at Archives International is committed to taking every safety precaution to protect participants in our auctions: We have continued to reduce the number of team members in the office at any one time and are working remotely wherever possible. As always, we are available to you via phone or email literally anytime.

Your participation in the auction is appreciated and can be conducted safely in the comfort of your own home. We hope you enjoy our current offering from our 64th auction.

Stay safe, stay well, and Good Luck in the Auction.

Auction 71 Features 657 Lots of U.S. and Worldwide Banknotes, Scripophily, Security Printing Ephemera and Historic Financial Ephemera

Please register as early as possible in case you need help or have questions. Absentee bids may be emailed to [email protected] or faxed to (201) 871-4345.

Auction 71 Highlights

Lot 319. Hartford, Connecticut. 14th March, 1777. Continental Battalion, 1777 Promissory Note Issued to Spy, Captain Eli Leavenworth. A fascinating piece of history related to espionage in the Revolutionary War. Promissory note issued to Eli Leavenworth for 360 Pounds to “pay out (as the additional Encouragement of Ten Pounds granted by this State) for inlisting his own Company, in the Continental Battalion, to be commanded by William Douglas, Colonel.” Signed by Committee Pay-Table members Ebenezer Williams and Oliver Ellsworth. Eli Leavenworth (1748 – 1819) of New Haven served as a captain of the 7th Connecticut Regiment from 6 July to 10 Dec. 1775 and as a captain of the 19th Continental Regiment throughout 1776 before becoming a captain of the 6th Connecticut Regiment in January 1777. In November 1778 he was promoted to Major, with the appointment retroactive to 18 Sept. 1777. Leavenworth was a Spy Intelligence Officer, who had active intelligence operations conducted on Long Island, New York, and was known to have served with distinction in this position. His role during the Revolutionary War was to track spies within the Patriots, as well as keep tabs on enemy movements. This note provided an additional sum to Leavenworth for enlisting a company to be commanded by William Douglas. William Douglas (January 17, 1742 – May 28, 1777) was an American military officer who led regiments from Connecticut during the American Revolutionary War. He privately acknowledged in letters to his wife that his troops were often ill-equipped for battle, writing at one point that they “give me much fatigue and trouble.” During the landing of British troops at Kips Bay in New York City on September 15, 1776, Douglas’ troops retreated wildly in the face of the British attack. General George Washington, encountering the retreating troops, reacted angrily by flogging some of Douglas’ troops with his riding cane and declaring: “Are these the men with whom I am to defend America?” Rare and fascinating piece of history directly related to espionage during the Revolutionary War. Very Fine condition for its age with slight toning.

Lot 393. Durand & Co., Bank Note Engravers, ND (ca. 1830-40’s) Advertising Obsolete Banknote. New York and Philadelphia. ND (ca. 1830-40’s), Durand & Co., Proof Obsolete appearing Advertising note, 2 Denomination. Black intaglio printed on white thin card, Ornate border with angel and cherub in middle under title with eagle, offices located at 26 Wall Street, NY, and 136 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA. AU Condition. Rare proof security printer ad note.

Lot 390. Continental Bank Note Company – John A Lowell & Co., ca.1870’s Advertising Trade Card. New York and Boston. 6.25 x 4 inches, Black intaglio printed on thin semi-glossy card, Grant in middle, the card was issued for Continentals New England Agent, the John A Lowell Engravers and Printers. Their office was located on Tremont Street in Boston. Uncirculated condition. We have offered a similar version of this card, but with slightly different text. Rare. CBNC.

Lot 550. Lady Bryan Mining Co., 1876 I/U Stock Certificate. Nevada, 100 Shares, I/U Black without underprint, young woman in middle flanked by ornate title, S/N 3817, ornate border, Attractive and scarce. Mines located in the Flowery District, Nevada. Fine to VF with toning and small pin holes at left.

Lot 564. Standard Oil Trust 1882 I/C Stock Certificate Signed by J.D. Rockefeller. New York, 1882. 50 Shares I/C Stock Certificate, S/N 338, Black text with green border, U.S. Capitol Building at top center, Counterfoil sheet at left. Signatures have been canceled by red ink line, Signed by J. D. Rockefeller as President; J. A. Bostwick as Treasurer; and H. M. Flagler as Secretary. VF to Choice VF condition, FBN. John Davison Rockefeller Sr. (July 8, 1839 – May 23, 1937) was an American business magnate and philanthropist. He is widely considered the wealthiest American of all time and the richest person in modern history. Rockefeller founded the Standard Oil Company in 1870. Jabez Abel Bostwick (September 23, 1830 – August 16, 1892) was an American businessman who was a founding partner of Standard Oil. Henry Morrison Flagler (January 2, 1830 – May 20, 1913) was an American industrialist and a founder of Standard Oil, which was first based in Ohio. He was also a key figure in the development of the Atlantic coast of Florida and the founder of the Florida East Coast Railway, much of which he built through convict leasing. Very rare trio of signatures from some of the most influential American businessmen of the time.

Lot 311. Banco de Venezuela, ND(1931-39) “Top Pop” Specimen Banknote. Venezuela. ND(1931-1939). 100 Bolivares, P-S313s, Specimen Banknote. Black on m/c underprint. Vaqueros and cattle towards right at center. Two signature titles. S/N 00000. PMG graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ with notations “Selvedge Included and Printer’s Annotations” on back. Printer: ABNC. Tied with 2 other notes as highest graded out of 14 notes graded in the PMG census.

Lot 162. Bank of Israel, 1986 / 5746 “Top Pop” Issue Banknote. Israel. 1986 / 5746. 100 New Sheqalim, P-56a, Issued Banknote, Multicolor, S/N 1020000151, Sign. #11, Plain Security Thread, PMG graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 69 EPQ. Printer: JEZ. This is the highest graded example out of 140 graded in the PMG census.

Lot 253. Vladikavkaz Railroad Co., 1918 “Top Pop” Issued Banknote. Russia/North Caucasus. 1918. 50 Rubles, P-S593, Issued banknote, Black on green and buff, S/N B38890, PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ. Tied with 13 other notes as highest graded with none higher in the PMG census out of 63 notes graded.

Lot 276. Clydesdale Bank PLC, 2009 Issue Banknote. Scotland. 2009. 100 Pounds, P-229M, Issued banknote, Multicolor, with low S/N W/HS 000974, Watermark: C.R. Mackintosh & 100, PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ. Printer: TDLR.

* * *

PLEASE VIEW OUR CURRENT eBAY AUCTIONS ON ARCHIVESONLINE

Feel free to write to Archives International Auctions, at 1580 Lemoine Ave., Suite #7, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 U.S.A. To learn more about Archives International Auctions and upcoming auctions, log on to www.ArchivesInternational.com.

