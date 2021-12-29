Auction 73: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

To be sold at public auction beginning at 11:00 am ET

Auction 73 Features 682 Lots of U.S. and Worldwide Banknotes, Scripophily, Security Printing Ephemera and Historic Financial Ephemera

Please register as early as possible in case you need help or have questions. Absentee bids may be emailed to [email protected] or faxed to (201) 871-4345.

Auction 73 Highlights

Lot 41. Bank of China, 1941, 500 Yuan Specimen Banknote. China, 1941, 500 Yuan, P-97s S/M#C294-266, Specimen Banknote, Brown on m/c with a portrait of SYS on the top middle, back brown with pagoda, S/N’s 00000, POC’s, PMG graded Gem Unc 66 EPQ, One of the highest graded notes to be offered at auction and only 2 other notes grade higher out of 13 graded in the PMG census. ABNC.

Lot 70. Yue Soo Imperial Bank. 1908 $5 Issue Banknote. China, 1908. $5 Silver Dollars, Local Currency, P-S1233b S/M#C122-11, Issued and Clipped Cancelled Banknote. Brown and green are printed in Chinese while the back is black and violet is printed in English. S/N L 9055. Printer: IPCL. PMG graded Very Fine 25. Only 1 note grades higher out of 10 graded in the PMG census.

Lot 78. Provincial Bank of Three Eastern Provinces, 1929 Issue Specimen Banknote. Three Eastern Provinces, China, 1929, 100 Yuan, P-S2965s, (S/M #T214-193), “Three Eastern Provinces” place name, Specimen Banknote, Red and m/c with house on pond, back red, POC’s. PMG graded Gem Unc. 66 EPQ, Possibly one of the finest known of this rarely seen banknote. ABNC. This is the last one available from the original group offered at Christies American Bank Note Auctions in 1991.

Lot 89. Colombia, Palmira. “La Manuelita” 1900 Composite Proof Color Trial Essay. Colombia. Agosto, 1900. 20 Centavos, P-Unlisted, Proof with front and back printed in green on thin card, Man with horse top left, “Santiago M. Eder, en Palmira” printed on the back, Guide marks for cutting, blank back, Franklin BNC. Uncirculated to CU condition. Rare if not unique format of extremely rare scrip note.

Lot 154. Government of the Colonies in Greenland State Note. ND (1913). Issued Banknote. Greenland, ND (1913). 5 Korner, P-14Aa, Issued Banknote. Dark green print with a polar bear on ice at center. S/N 43324. Printer: A&L. PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ.

Lot 157. States of Guernsey, ND (1969-75) “Top Pop” Issue Banknote. Guernsey. Issued £1 Pound, ND (1969-75), P-45a. Dark Olive green on m/c, arms at center, back olive green with fortress in middle, S/N B440289, PMG graded Superb Gem Unc 67 EPQ (Cert # 1956597-037). BWC. Tied with one other note as highest graded out of 20 in the PMG graded census.

Lot 217. Banque de la Republique. 1960. Issue Banknote. Mali, 1960. 1000 Francs, P-4, Issued Banknote. Blue on light green and orange underprint with President Modibo Keita at left. S/N A26 131980. Printer: STC. PMG graded Choice Uncirculated 64.

Lot 499. Amazon.com, Inc., 1996 Specimen Stock Certificate and Possible IPO Early Logo Certificate Design. Delaware, 1996. Odd Shares Specimen Stock Certificate, Black text with blue border and underprint, Early amazon.com logo at top center, Jeff Bezos facsimile signature at the bottom right. Red specimen overprints. VF condition, SC-USBN. Rare specimen stock certificate from a historic company.

Lot 641. New York Central and Hudson River Rail Road Co., 1873 Specimen Bond Rarity. New York. Specimen $10,000, 7% 1st Mortgage Bond Payable in 1903. Black on red border, Vanderbilt in middle flanked by steamship and locomotive, Blue “00000” serial numbers, Specimen overprints and POC’s, Only listed as a specimen in cox. This is the only example available out of the 2 found in the ABN Archives in 2002.

* * *

Feel free to write to Archives International Auctions, at 1580 Lemoine Ave., Suite #7, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 U.S.A.