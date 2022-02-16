Archives International Auction 74 of Stocks, Bonds, and World Banknotes

Auction 74: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

To be sold at public auction beginning at 11:00 am ET

Auction 74 Features 732 Lots of U.S. and Worldwide Banknotes, Scripophily, Security Printing Ephemera and Historic Financial Ephemera

Please register as early as possible in case you need help or have questions. Absentee bids may be emailed to [email protected] or faxed to (201) 871-4345.

Auction 74 Highlights

Lot 25. Bank of China, 1912 “Peking” Branch Issue Rarity. China, $1, P-25w, S/M#C294-30w, Issued banknote, Green on m/c, Emperor Huang-ti at left, Hillside village and railroad at right, back green with graffiti, Back has printed in ornate printing “One Dollar” with “Peking” printed in the bottom excess margin, S/N B202018, PMG graded Choice Very Fine 35 with notations of annotation on back, an extremely rare note in any condition. ABNC.

Lot 29. Bank of Communications. 1914. 100 Yuan “Peking Branch” Specimen Note. China. 1914. 100 Yuan, P-120fs, S/M#C126, specimen banknote, Peking issue, S/N 026471, perforated and overprinted “SPECIMEN”, PMG Graded Choice Uncirculated 64, ABNC.

Lot 131. Shanse Provincial Bank, 1919 “Tientsin Branch” Discovery Banknote. Tientsin, China. 1919, $10, P-S2630 Unlisted Place name, Tientsin, S/M#S23-12c, Issued banknote, Black on light blue, green and m/c, building in middle, back gray, riverside scene with buildings, S/N C044422, PMG graded Very Fine 30, Printer: BEPP. Rare and possibly unique discovery note. This is the only note graded in the PMG census and there have been no previous auction records of this note being offered in the past. Very possibly unique.

Lot 278. Bank of Israel. 1960 / 5720 Issue Banknote. “Top Pop” Highest Graded out of 245 Notes. Israel. 1960 / 5720. 50 Lirot, P-33d, issued banknote, PMG Graded Superb Gem Unc 67 EPQ, JEZ. Tied as highest graded out of 245 graded in the PMG census. This will be impossible to improve upon.

Lot 311. Commercial and Industrial Bank, 1941 Specimen Banknote. Mongolia. 1941. 3 Tugrik, P-22s, Specimen banknote, Green, S/N 000000MD, PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ. Only 1 note grades higher out of 5 notes graded in the PMG census.

Lot 323. Reserve Bank of New Zealand. ND (1967) High Grade Issued Banknote. New Zealand, ND (1967). 10 Pounds, P-161d, Issued Banknote. Green on m/c underprint with crowned arms and sailing ship at left and portrait of Capt. James Cook at right. S/N AS499828. Printer: TDLR. PCGS graded Superb Gem New 67 PPQ.

Lot 379. State Currency Note. 1922. Issue Banknote. Russia, 1922. 100 Rubles, P-133, Issued Banknote. Red with blue and tan underprint. Block LA-3014 with watermark of stars. PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ. Only 2 notes grade higher out of 45 graded in the PMG census.

Lot 465. Bank of Burlington ca.1830’s Obsolete Proof From the Silver City Find. Burlington, Vermont, Bank of Burlington, 18xx (ca. 1830s), $20, Plate A, VT-45-G44, Proof banknote, black on india paper, Seated allegorical woman with sword and lion with steamboat in background, left with sheaves of wheat, Native American in canoe on bottom, POC’s, PMG graded Choice About Uncirculated 58 condition. Durand, Perkins & Co., New York imprint. Found only in proof. (ex. Silver City Collection, AIA Sale VIII, 2011).

Lot 551. Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., 2005 I/U Stock Certificate. New York (Inc. in Delaware). 5 Shares Common Stock, I/U, Black print on green border and under tint, Image of founding of company at top middle in Montgomery, Alabama with portraits of founders Mayer & Emanuel Lehman at bottom corners, VF-XF condition, ABNC. Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. was a global financial services firm. Before filing for bankruptcy in 2008, Lehman was the fourth-largest investment bank in the United States (behind Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Merrill Lynch), doing business in investment banking, equity and fixed-income sales and trading (especially U.S. Treasury securities), research, investment management, private equity, and private banking. Lehman was operational for 158 years from its founding in 1850 until 2008. On September 15, 2008, the firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following the massive exodus of most of its clients, drastic losses in its stock, and devaluation of assets by credit rating agencies, largely sparked by Lehman’s involvement in the subprime mortgage crisis, and its exposure to less liquid assets. Lehman’s bankruptcy filing is the largest in US history, and is thought to have played a major role in the unfolding of the late-2000s global financial crisis. The market collapse also gave support to the “Too Big To Fail” doctrine. Rare and historic stock certificate.

