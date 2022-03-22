Auction 75: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

To be sold at public auction beginning at 11:00 am ET

During this unprecedented time period, the team at Archives International is committed to taking every safety precaution to protect participants in our auctions: We have continued to reduce the number of team members in the office at any one time and are working remotely wherever possible. As always, we are available to you via phone or email literally anytime.

Your participation in the auction is appreciated and can be conducted safely in the comfort of your own home. We hope you enjoy our current offering from our 64th auction.

Stay safe, stay well, and Good Luck in the Auction.

Auction 75 Features 673 Lots of U.S. and World Banknotes, U.S. Colonial Banknotes and Fiscal Documents, Historic Ephemera and Security Printing Ephemera

Please register as early as possible in case you need help or have questions. Absentee bids may be emailed to [email protected] or faxed to (201) 871-4345.



* * *

Auction 75 Highlights

Lot 59. Farmers Bank of China. 1935 High-Grade Issue Banknote. China, 1935. 10 Yuan, P-459a S/M#C290-32, Issued Banknote. Purple on orange and m/c underprint. S/N LB359453 Printer: TDLR. PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ. Only 20 notes grade higher out of 855 notes graded in the PMG census.

Lot 84. Mengchiang Bank, ND (1938) Issue Banknote. China. ND (1938). 5 Yuan, P-J106a S/M#M11-12, Issued banknote, Orange-brown on purple underprint, Pagoda at left, a fortress at right, back brown with rural building, S/N 287214 Block 15, PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ.

Lot 163. Banque de l’Indochine. ND (1949) Issue Banknote. French Indo-China. ND (1949). 1 Piastre, P-54e, issued banknote, Lao Text Type II, PMG Graded Superb Gem Unc 67 EPQ.

Lot 218. Republik Indonesia, 1953 Uncut Block of 4 Intaglio Proofs of the 1953, 1 Rupiah note by Security BNC. Indonesia. Lot of 5 Intaglio or photo proofs of various 1951 and 1953 banknotes produced by Security Banknote Company for Indonesia. The lot includes an intaglio printed block of 4 notes on beige paper of the issued 1953 notes by SBNC. Also included are 2 different obverse photo proofs of the 1951 issues in the correct banknote size on photo paper with the final designs. Also included are 2 large photos of uncut sheets of obverse and reverse images of the 1951 2 1/2 Rupiah series in sheets of 54 notes. All are in AU to Uncirculated condition. Each note in the uncut proof sheet of the 4, 1 Rupiah notes is in AU condition due to a single vertical fold down each note, keeping them from being Uncirculated. SBNC. (5)

Lot 341. State Treasury. ND (1918) Issue Banknote. Ukraine. ND (1918). 1000 Karbovantsiv, P-35a, issued banknote, wavy lines watermark, PMG Graded Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ.

Lot 342. United Arab Emirates Currency Board, ND (1973) Issue Banknote.

United Arab Emirates. ND (1973). 1 Dirham, P-1a, Issued banknote, Dark green on multicolor underprint, S/N 1A502582, Watermark: Horse’s Head, PMG graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 68 EPQ.

Lot 358. Banque Centrale des Etats de l’Afrique de l’Ouest. ND (1959-1961) Issue Banknote. West African States – Togo. ND (1959-1961). 500 Francs, P-802Tm, issued banknote, Code Letter “T”, PMG Graded Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ.

Lot 512. Republic of Poland – U.S. Dollar, 1920 (Reissued in 1938) Specimen Gold Bond Pair. Poland, April 1st, 1920. Lot of 2 bonds, Both are 1920 Reissued in 1938 Specimen 20 Year, 6% U.S.Dollar Gold Bonds, Includes: $100, Blue border and undertint; and, $1000, Brown border and undertint, both have overprinted reissue clause changing the terms of payment, and dates of payment. Arms of Poland at top and bottom. Written in English and Polish. Red specimen overprints and POCs. Coupons are attached on top to each. XF condition. ABNC. Rare Polish specimen bonds. (2)

Lot 602. Saint Paul, Minneapolis and Manitoba Railway Co., 1887 Specimen Bond. Minnesota & Dakota. $500 Specimen 4% Montana Extension 1st Mortgage Gold Coupon Bond, Black print on red/orange border and under tint on horizontal format, Allegorical women at each corner, Specimen overprints and POC’s, VF-XF condition, ABNC.



* * *

PLEASE VIEW OUR CURRENT eBAY AUCTIONS ON ARCHIVESONLINE

Feel free to write to Archives International Auctions, at 1580 Lemoine Ave., Suite #7, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 U.S.A. To learn more about Archives International Auctions and upcoming auctions, log on to www.ArchivesInternational.com.

