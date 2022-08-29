Archives International Auction 79 of Stocks, Bonds, and World Banknotes

Auction 79: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

To be sold at public auction beginning at 11:00 am ET

Your participation in the auction is appreciated and can be conducted safely in the comfort of your own home. We hope you enjoy our current offering from our 79th auction.

Stay safe, stay well, and Good Luck in the Auction.

Auction 79 Features 676 Lots of U.S., Chinese, and World Banknotes, Scripophily, U.S. Fiscal Documents, Historic Ephemera and Security Printing Ephemera

Please register as early as possible in case you need help or have questions. Absentee bids may be emailed to [email protected] or faxed to (201) 839-3336.

* * *

Auction 79 Highlights

Lot 8. Bahamas. Government of the Bahamas, 1936 (ND 1963), £5, P-16d, Issued banknote, Light blue on light yellow and orange underprint, S/N A/2 005758, Sign. W.H. Sweeting, G.W.K. Roberts, PMG graded Choice Very Fine 35. Printer: TDLR.

Lot 62. China. Central Bank of China, 1945 “Top Pop” Color Trial Specimen Banknote. 1000 Yuan, P-289s (It is a Color Trial but incorrectly attributed) S/M#C300-265, Specimen banknote, Reddish Brown, S/N 1-A 000000, Top right margin has printed in small red letters ” DB3-LB1-9-16-45″ which refers to the order number and shade selection as well as date printed. PMG graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 68 EPQ. Printer: SBNC. This is the highest graded example either as a Specimen or Color Trial Specimen in the PMG census.

Lot 140. Government of the Falkland Islands, 1975 “Top Pop” Issued Banknote. Falkland Islands/British Administration, 1975. 10 Pounds, P-11a, Issued banknote, Green on multicolor underprint, S/N A03742, PMG graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ. Printer: TDLR. Tied for highest graded out of 54 graded in the PMG census.

Lot 164. Gambia Currency Board, ND (1965-70), 10/- Shillings, P-1a, Issued banknote, Green on multicolor underprint, S/N A300227, Watermark: Crocodile’s Head, PMG graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ. Printer: BWC.

Lot 265. Lebanon, Banque de Syrie et du Grand-Liban, 1925 Issued Banknote Rarity. 25 Piastres, P-1, PCLB 21a, Issued banknote, Blue and red on multicolor underprint, S/N W.19 513, Watermark: Wheat Stalk, PMG graded Very Fine 20.

Lot 288. Mali. Banque Centrale du Mali, ND(1970-84), 10,000 Francs, P-15f, Issued Banknote, M/c printing with man at left and building at right, S/N K.6 49201, PMG graded Choice Uncirculated 64

Lot 307. Oman Currency Board, ND(1973), Issued Banknote. 1 Rials Omani, P-10a, Issued Banknote, Red and olive-green on m/c underprint with arms at right, S/N B/3 420035, PMG graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ. Only 2 notes grade higher out of 130 graded in the PMG census.

Lot 365. Banque Nationale du Rwanda, 1981 “Top Pop” Issued Banknote. 1000 Francs, P-17a, Issued banknote, Blue on multicolor underprint, S/N 3400869, Watermark: Crowned Crane’s Head, PMG graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ. This is the highest graded note out of 9 graded in the PMG census.

Lot 460. Columbia, SC. State of South Carolina, 1872 Issued Banknote. $10, SCCR6, Issued Obsolete Banknote, Black on green underprint, S/N 1778 pp A, PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ. High grade.

Lot 462. Washington. Puget Sound Co-operative Colony, ND (1887-1904) Obsolete Remainder Banknote. $20 Remainder Banknote, Black text on gold underprint, Signed by Nellie Wood as Treasurer, PMG graded Choice About Uncirculated 58 EPQ. The Puget Sound Co-operative Colony was established in 1887 as a Utopian collective colony.

Lot 643. Central Railroad Co. of New Jersey, 1887 Specimen Bond. New Jersey, 1887. $1000 Specimen 5% Registered General Mortgage Gold Bond, Black text with green border and underprint, Men loading a ship at top left, Man with an anvil at top right. Red specimen overprints, 00000 serial numbers, and POCs. VF condition, ABNC.

Auction 79 Schedule

Tuesday, September 6, 2022: Lots 1 to 676 in 2 Sessions

Session 1 – Lots 1 to 314 beginning at 11:00 AM EST:

Chinese Banknotes, Chinese Scripophily, and World Banknotes from Angola to Qatar & Dubai

Session 2 – Lots 315 to 676 beginning no earlier than 2:00 PM EST after Session 1 is Complete:

World Banknotes from Romania to Zambia, U.S. Colonial Fiscal Documents, U.S. Banknotes, Historic Ephemera, Security Printing Ephemera, and U.S. & Worldwide Scripophily

* * *

PLEASE VIEW OUR CURRENT eBAY AUCTIONS ON ARCHIVESONLINE

Feel free to write to Archives International Auctions, at 1580 Lemoine Ave., Suite #7, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 U.S.A. To learn more about Archives International Auctions and upcoming auctions, log on to www.ArchivesInternational.com.

