Archives International Auction 80 of Stocks, Bonds, and World Banknotes

Auction 80: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

To be sold at public auction beginning at 11:00 am ET

Auction 80 Features 826 Lots of U.S., Chinese, and World Banknotes, Scripophily, Coins, U.S. Colonial Fiscal Documents, Historic Ephemera and Security Printing Ephemera

Auction 80 Highlights

Lot 33. Canada. Bank of Canada, 1975, Specimen Banknote. $100, P-91aS, BC-52aS, Specimen Banknote, Brown on m/c underprint with Sir Robert Borden at right, Specimen overprints, S/N JA0000000 742, Printer: BABN, PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ.

Lot 89. Bank of Taiwan, 1950, “Top Pop” Issued Banknote. Taiwan – China, 1950. 10 Cents, P-R103b, S/M#T74-10b, Issued Banknote, Blueprinting with SYS at center in horizontal format, S/N AA355687, PMG graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ. This amazing note is tied with 2 other notes as the highest graded out of 293 graded in the PMG census. It will be impossible to improve upon.

Lot 282. Jamaica. Barclays Bank, “Kingston” Branch, 1940 Issue Banknote. Kingston, Jamaica, 1st March 1940. Barclays Bank (Dominion, Colonia; and Overseas) Formerly “The Colonial Bank”, £10 Pounds, Series J, P-S148c, Issued Banknote. Blue and mauve underprint with arms at right. Black S/N D002,515, back similar colors with Supported Royal Arms in middle, PMG graded Very Fine 30. Printer: BWC. Only 1 note grades higher out of 11 notes graded in the PMG census.

Lot 436. Banque d’Emission du Rwanda et du Burundi, 1960 Specimen Banknote. Rwanda-Burundi, 9-15-1960. 500 Francs, P-6s, Specimen banknote, Gray on pink underprint, Rhinoceros at right, Oval “De La Rue” overprints on the upper left and lower right corners of the face and back. S/N A000000 29, Hole Punch Cancelled, PCGS graded Choice About New 55 with comment “Minor Stains.” Rare, popular, and attractive example of this scarce note.

Lot 462. National Bank of Viet Nam, ND (1955-56) Specimen Banknote Rarity, The Second of 2 Examples Offered. National Bank of Viet Nam, ND (1955-56). 1000 Dong, P-4As, Specimen banknotes, Blue, brown, red, and m/c. An old man at left, a temple at right, back with a woman at right and sampan at left, S/N O.00-000 – 772, Overprinted in black “Giay Mau”, PMG graded About Uncirculated 50. An extremely attractive and large format note, printed by the Bank of France as the highest denomination for the South Viet Nam, 1955 series. The denomination was removed from the series and the issuing of the note halted, leading to only proofs and specimens available to the collecting public. Rare and desirable South Viet Nam Rarity.

Lot 468. Government of Trinidad and Tobago, 1932 Issued Banknote Rarity. Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, 1st January 1932. 1 Dollar, P-3, Issued Banknote, Blue on light blue, Landing of Columbus at left, Trees at right, back blue with ship in harbor, S/N B/14 38120, PMG graded Very Fine 30, with large even margins, sharp corners, and firm paper. TDLR. 3 Notes grade higher in the PMG census out of 17 graded, none are graded uncirculated. Only 1 issued and graded note grades higher in the Track & Price auction census and that note was offered 5 years ago with none offered or grading higher since then. This is the first time we have offered this issue.

Lot 530. Nevada, First National Bank in Reno, $20, Series of 1929, T2, Ch# 7038, Issued Banknote. Reno, Nevada, First National Bank in Reno, $20, T2, Series of 1929, Ch# 7038, Jones | Woods signatures, S/N A001614, issued banknote, the note appears Crisp Choice XF with 4 large margins, but 2 light diagonal folds relegate this lovely note to Choice VF condition, but still an exceptional appearing note for the grade.

Lot 540. Post Office Department, Middlebury, VT, 1868 Issued Draft. Middlebury, Vermont., Draft for $75.40 by the Post Office Department, S/N 9904, Issued to the Postmaster of Middlebury, Vermont. Black text with a brown border and underprint, “Transportation of the Mails” on a ribbon at the top left, Allegorical Liberty seated underneath, Portrait of a man at top right corner. XF to Uncirculated condition, NBN.

Lot 739. Gold Hill, Nevada Territory, Vesuvius Gold and Silver Mining Co., January 21, 1864, I/U Stock Certificate. 5 Shares, I/U Stock Certificate, Building with mountains in the background with mules pulling wagon under a curved title, U.S.I.R. adhesive stamp on the left, S/N 76, Issued to A.H. Carpenter and signed by O.H. Platt as president and George W. Turney as Secretary. VF condition. Towne & Bacon, Printers, S.F.

Auction 80 Schedule

Tuesday, September 6, 2022: Lots 1 to 826 in 2 Sessions

Session 1 – Lots 1 to 434 beginning at 11:00 AM EST:

Chinese Banknotes; Chinese Scripophily; and World Banknotes from Angola to Russia

Session 2 – Lots 435 to 826 beginning no earlier than 2:30 PM EST after Session 1 is Complete:

World Banknotes from Rwanda to Yugoslavia; World and U.S. Coins; U.S. Colonial Fiscal Documents; U.S. Banknotes and Federal Documents; Historic and Security Printing Ephemera; U.S. and World Stamps and Postal History; and U.S. and Worldwide Scripophily

