Our Sunday Internet Auction #1101 offers another selection from the D.L. Hansen Collection as well as a a beautiful Gem Proof half cent, a registry-quality key date Indian cent, an original Bust quarter, a legendary condition rarity Morgan dollar, a scarce Proof $3 Princess Gold, a beautiful Near-Gem $5 Capped Bust Gold, a superb $5 Liberty Gold, a key date $5 Indian Gold, a 1797 Large Eagle $10 Gold, and a choice mint $10 Draped Bust Gold. In all, there’s a vast selection of 450 New Items, featuring 68 coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection, 50 No Reserve Lots and 50 Vault Value Items.

We hope that you’ll enjoy viewing pieces that have once held a prominent spot in the Greatest Collection of U.S. Coins ever assembled, and we invite you to also become a part of numismatic history by purchasing coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection!

All lots will begin closing at 8 pm EST on Sunday, January 26.

Our first highlight coin is an 1840 1/2c PCGS Proof 65 BN (Restrike) ex: D.L. Hansen. This sharply struck gem features seafoam green tints that flash over smooth fields while the remaining red highlights glossy devices. The number one set displays a finest known example for the date, a PR66RB.

This week’s second highlight is an 1888 $3 PCGS Proof 64 CAM ex: D.L. Hansen. From a mintage of 291 examples, far fewer survive to this day. Beautiful mirrors with gorgeous cameo reflectivity, this piece is definitively high-end for the grade. The primary Collection holds a Proof 65 Cameo version for the date.

The third highlight is a 1911-D $5 PCGS/CAC MS62 ex: D.L. Hansen. Lovely and original example which displays sharp strike and bright mint luster as well as attractive orange-gold coloration covering both sides. The mint mark is crisp. The 1911-D is one of the key dates in the Indian half eagle set. CAC approved for quality. The primary set hosts a MS63 example for the date.

Some of the other highlights from this week’s auction include:

There are many other David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, January 26.

