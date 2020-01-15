Beautiful Large Cents, Gem Liberty Gold Highlight David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction

Auction Highlights by David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions ……



Our Sunday Internet Auction #1100 offers another selection from the D.L. Hansen Collection as well as a beautiful AU Liberty Cap half cent, a handsome Early large cent, a famous key date Standing Liberty quarter, a better date Morgan dollar, a superb Gem Peace dollar, a stunning Matte Proof $2.50 Indian Gold, a desirable Charlotte half eagle, a gorgeous $10 Draped Bust Gold, a satiny Type 1 $20, and a famous shipwreck $20 Liberty Gold. In all, there’s a vast selection of 352 New Items, featuring 92 coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection, 50 No Reserve Lots and 40 Vault Value Items.

We hope that you’ll enjoy viewing pieces that have once held a prominent spot in the Greatest Collection of U.S. Coins ever assembled, and we invite you to also become a part of numismatic history by purchasing coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection!

All lots will begin closing at 8 pm EST on Sunday, January 19.

Our first highlight coin is a 1793 1/2c PCGS AU50 ex: D.L. Hansen. A lovely and well-preserved AU example with light, even wear present across the reliefs. Smooth olive-brown surfaces show hints of original red patina and nice remaining luster. The Hansen Collection holds the finest known example for the date, an MS65 BN.

This week’s second highlight is a 1796 Reverse of 1795 1c PCGS AU58 (S-98, Single Leaves) ex: D.L. Hansen. Handsome AU example with frosty medium-brown surfaces that show traces of remaining mint luster. Terrific eye appeal and nice details for the grade. The Hansen primary set holds the finest known example for the date, an MS66 RB.

The third highlight coin is an 1893 $1 PCGS MS62 PL ex: D.L. Hansen. Stunning example! Completely untoned surfaces with flashy reflective fields. The 1893-P is better in the Morgan dollar series with a low mintage of just 378,000 coins. The Hansen Collection contains an MS62 DMPL example for the date.

The fourth highlight is an 1801 $10 PCGS MS62 ex: D.L. Hansen. Radiant mint luster glows from both sides and highlights satiny, sharply embossed reliefs. Astonishing eye appeal! The Hansen Collection displays the finest known example for the date, an MS65 in the number one registry set.

Some of the other highlights from this week’s auction include:

There are many other David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, January 19.

