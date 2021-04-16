Pre-Sale Bidding Ends Wednesday, April 21

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to present their April 2021 Precious Metals Auction, a new auction platform for buying bullion with no buyer’s fees.

The interest in bullion has seen a steady increase over the past several years, as interest in this historically stable investment category grows. Bullion is available in a wide range of formats across several precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to present a valuable new resource for today’s bullion collector through these Precious Metals Auctions, expanding their already-extensive array of auction venues.

The bidding in the Stack’s Bowers Precious Metals Auction will be represented by a percentage of the “spot” metal prices, which will be fixed immediately before the auction begins and remain unchanged throughout the course of the auction, eliminating the bidder’s market risk of precious metals price changes during the auction. Starting bids begin at as little as 90% of the metal “spot” price. Once a lot is hammered, the sale price will be listed in U.S. Dollars on all invoices and prices realized. The price you pay will be exactly the winning bid percentage of the fixed “spot” price set before the auction begins, multiplied by the number of precious metal ounces in a lot, plus shipping, handling, and any applicable taxes.

The increments for the Precious Metals Auctions begin as low as .10%. If you enter an off-increment bid, it will be rounded down to the nearest whole increment. Cut or Split bids are not accepted. See below for the complete set of increments.

Pre-sale bidding for the April Precious Metals Auction ends on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, beginning at 1:00 pm Pacific Time, at which point live sale bidding begins on Stacksbowers.com and is reserved for bidders with a minimum bid limit of $25,000. Please see the Terms and Conditions for more info about the special Stack’s Bowers Precious Metals Auctions. Given the nature of the material being offered, please note that payment is due immediately after the auction. If you have any questions regarding our Precious Metals Auctions or would like to discuss increasing your bid limit please contact us at 800-458-4646 or info@stacksbowers.com.

Featuring 24 lots of NGC and PCGS Signature Labels from



Philip Diehl

Elizabeth Jones

John Mercanti

Edmund Moy

Michael Reagan

Selected Precious Metal Highlights

LOT 60093

(1.0 oz, 31.104 g AGW). MMXVI (2016)

Augustus Saint-Gaudens Commemorative

Winged Liberty Medal. National Park

Foundation. John M. Mercanti Signature.

Proof-70 UCAM (NGC).

Current Bid 99.0%

LOT 60072

(2.903 oz, 90.293 g AGW).

Lot of (3) Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles.

(PCGS).

Current Bid 99.0%

LOT 60090

(0.25 oz, 7.776 g AGW)

2016-W Standing Liberty

Quarter Centennial.

Mint State.

Current Bid 99.1%

LOT 60091

(0.50 oz, 15.552 g AGW).

2016-Walking Liberty

Half Dollar Centennial.

Mint State.

Current Bid 99.0%

LOT 60092

(1.0 oz, 31.104 g AGW).

2009 Ultra High Relief $20.

Mint State.

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60137

(5.0 oz. 155.517 g AGW). Austria.

Lot of (5) 2004 Philharmonic 100 Euros.

Mint State.

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60243

(0.860 oz, 26.749 g ASW).

2019-P 1 Dollar. Apollo 11

50th Anniversary Commemorative.

Day One #256 of 311.

PR-70 DCAM (ANACS).

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60293

(20.0 oz, 622.07 g ASW).

Lot of (20) Mixed Date American Silver Eagles.

Mint State.

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60298

(500.0 oz, 15,551.75 g ASW).

2012 American Silver Eagle Monster Box.

(500 coins). Mint State.

Current Bid 99.0%

* * *

Contact Us for More Information

800.458.4646 West Coast Office • 800.566.2580 East Coast Office

info@stacksbowers.com