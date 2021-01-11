Bidding Ends Wednesday, January 13

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to present their September 2020 Precious Metals Auction, a new auction platform for buying bullion with no buyer’s fees.

The interest in bullion has seen a steady increase over the past several years, as interest in this historically stable investment category grows. Bullion is available in a wide range of formats across several precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to present a valuable new resource for today’s bullion collector through these Precious Metals Auctions, expanding their already-extensive array of auction venues.

The bidding in the Stack’s Bowers Precious Metals Auction will be represented by a percentage of the “spot” metal prices, which will be fixed immediately before the auction begins and remain unchanged throughout the course of the auction, eliminating bidder’s market risk of precious metals price changes during the auction. Starting bids begin at as little as 90% of the metal “spot” price. Once a lot is hammered, the sale price will be listed in U.S. Dollars on all invoices and prices realized. The price you pay will be exactly the winning bid percentage of the fixed “spot” price set before the auction begins, multiplied by the number of precious metal ounces in a lot, plus shipping, handling, and any applicable taxes.

The increments for the Precious Metals Auctions begin as low as .10%. If you enter an off-increment bid, it will be rounded down to the nearest whole increment. Cut or Split bids are not accepted. See below for the complete set of increments.

The September Precious Metals Auction will cross the block on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2020 beginning at 1:00 pm Pacific Time at Stacksbowers.com and is reserved for bidders with a minimum bid limit of $25,000. Please see the Terms and Conditions for more info about the special Stack’s Bowers Precious Metals Auctions. Given the nature of the material being offered, please note that payment is due immediately after the auction. If you have any questions regarding our Precious Metals Auctions or would like to discuss increasing your bid limit please contact us at 800-458-4646 or info@stacksbowers.com.

Selected Precious Metal Highlights

LOT 60001

(2.935 oz; 91.289 g AGW).

United States Tri-Century Gold Collection.

Brilliant Uncirculated (NGC).

Current Bid 100.1%

LOT 60002

(5.322 oz, 165.533 g AGW).

Lot of (11) 1881-S Liberty $10.

MS-60 (PCGS).

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60003

(12.889 oz, 400.893 g AGW).

Lot of (8) Mixed Date Saint Gaudens $20s.

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60013

(0.1 oz, 3.11 g AGW).

2008-W American Gold

Buffalo $5. Proof-69

Ultra Cameo (NGC).

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60019

(0.1 oz, 3.11 g AGW).

2014 American Gold Eagle $5.

MS-70 (PCGS).

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60083

(1.85 oz, 57.541 g AGW).

2005 Four Piece American

Gold Eagle Proof Set.

Current Bid 99.0%

LOT 60100

(1.0 oz, 31.104 g AGW).

2010 American Buffalo $50.

MS-70 (PCGS).

Current Bid 100.0%

LOT 60101

(1.0 oz, 31.104 g AGW).

2009 Ultra High Relief $20.

MS-70 PL (NGC).

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60107

(1.0 oz, 31.104 g AGW).

2015 American Liberty

High Relief $100.

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60108

(1.0 oz, 31.104 g AGW).

2017 American Liberty

225th Anniversary

Gold $100. Proof.

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60109

(0.75 oz, 23.328 g AGW).

2014 Gold Kennedy 50c.

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60114

(1.21 oz, 37.635 g AGW).

Lot of (5) Modern Gold

$5 Commemoratives.

Current Bid 99.0%

LOT 60136

(2.42 oz, 75.27 g AGW).

Lot of (10) Modern Gold

$5 Commemoratives.

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60220

(0.5 oz, 15.552 g AGW).

Australia. 2004 Elizabeth II $50.

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60222

(2.0 oz, 62.207 g AGW).

Australia. 2011P $200.

Proof-70 Ultra Cameo (NGC).

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60223

(2.0 oz, 62.207 g AGW).

Australia. 2019P $200.

Proof-70 Ultra Cameo (NGC).

Current Bid 100.1%

LOT 60224

(0.098 oz, 3.048 g AGW).

Austria. 1909 10 Corona.

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60227

(0.444 oz, 13.81 g AGW).

Austria. 1915 Four Ducats.

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60228

(0.25 oz, 7.776 g AGW).

Belarus. 2010 50 Roubles.

Current Bid 100.2%

LOT 60239

(1.0 oz, 31.104 g AGW).

China. 1986 Gold Panda

100 Yuan.

Current Bid 100.0%

LOT 60268

(0.98 oz, 30.481 g AGW).

Hungary. 100 Korona.

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60295

(1.0 oz, 31.104 g AGW).

Isle of Man. 1995 1 Crown.

Turkish Cat. Proof.

Opening Bid 100.0%

LOT 60323

(10 oz, 311.035 g ASW).

Silver 10 oz Bar.

Current Bid 102.2%

LOT 60351

(500.0 oz; 15551.7 g ASW).

Original Mint-Sealed “Monster Box”

of (500) 2012 Silver Eagles.

Current Bid 99.0%

LOT 60355

(500.0 oz; 15551.7 g ASW).

Original Mint-Sealed “Monster Box”

of (500) 2020 Silver Eagles.

Opening Bid 99.0%

LOT 60357

(1.0 oz, 31.104 g APtW).

2011 American Platinum Eagle $100.

Opening Bid 99.0%

* * *

Contact Us for More Information

800.458.4646 West Coast Office • 800.566.2580 East Coast Office

info@stacksbowers.com