Amid volatility in conventional investments, the popularity of hard assets like gold and silver bullion has never been greater. As a result, financial services firm Goldman Sachs has recently announced targets of $2,300 per ounce for gold and up to $33 per ounce for silver. At the same time, increased demand has drained the inventories of precious metals dealers around the world, leaving collectors and investors unable to reliably grow their portfolios.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries provides a consistent resource for gold and silver bullion through their Precious Metals Auctions. First introduced in October 2019, these monthly Precious Metals Auctions have become popular with “stackers” of every caliber. Bidders can expect an average of over 300 ounces of gold and over 3,000 ounces of silver per sale, along with impressive offerings of platinum and palladium. Featured are popular bullion coins including American Eagles, Canadian Maple Leaves, South African Krugerrands, and Chinese Pandas, as well as historic coins including pre-1933 United States gold and European classics.

Stackers will also be delighted at 500-ounce “Monster Boxes” of American Silver Eagles and poured bars from popular and boutique refiners.

With a user-friendly platform and no buyer’s fee, Precious Metals Auctions allow bidders to conveniently increase their portfolio with a name that has been trusted for over 85 years. Opening bids start at as little as 90% of the spot price, while increments as small as 0.10% allow for the most precise bidding in the industry. For those interested in selling bullion, Stack’s Bowers Galleries is also a top buyer of all gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bullion coins and bars.

Whether you are looking to expand your current holdings or cash-in on historic prices, Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Precious Metal Auctions are a valuable resource for bullion collectors. If you would like to register to bid in a Precious Metals Auction or are interested in consigning past purchases, contact the firm by phone at 800-458-4646 or send an email to info@StacksBowers.com.

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, internet, and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 85-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few. World coin and currency collections include The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, The Guia Collection, The Thos. H. Law Collection, and The Robert O. Ebert Collection.