Heritage’s January FUN Signature auction produced off-the-chart bidder participation and record-setting prices realized. We fully expect the February 18-21 Dallas Long Beach Expo auction to carry over momentum from the strong FUN showing. It would be no surprise if Long Beach creates its own legacy of memorable results.
Two high-value evening sessions highlight the event. Important Selections from The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part IV launches the auction on Thursday evening, February, when 312 lots get the call starting promptly at 6:00 pm Central Time.
Our regular Premier Session follows a day later on Friday evening at 6:00 pm CT, highlighted by several impressive selections from The Paramount Collection. Earlier in the day, a Friday afternoon floor session features colonials through medals and tokens. Numismatic treasures abound for every specialty and budget.
Our Online Internet session concludes the Dallas Long Beach event on Sunday afternoon (February 21) at 2:00 pm CT.
Bob Simpson has been a friend and valued Heritage client for over 20 years. While he is well known as part-owner of the Texas Rangers baseball team, he is also a noted philanthropist as well as a lifelong Texas energy executive – and he is nothing short of a legendary figure in the rare coin hobby. It is our profound privilege to present more selections from his collection in this auction, the fourth in an ongoing series. More installments are scheduled for future months. The prior three installments have already combined to surpass $40 million in prices realized, and the current offering will add considerably to that total.
This auction includes numerous remarkable rarities from Mr. Simpson’s pattern collection, as well as many magnificent examples across the regular U.S. series. A total of 312 spectacular Simpson lots will cross the block that evening, including these highlights:
Selections from the Bob R. Simpson Patterns
- 1794 Half Dime in Copper – Judd-15, PR64 Brown PCGS. CAC. Finest of two known. R.8.
- 1839 Half Dollar in Copper – Judd-103 Restrike, PR66 Red and Brown PCGS. CAC. Sole example in private hands. R.8.
- 1866 Motto Twenty Dollar in Gilt Copper – Judd-549 Gilt, PR63 PCGS. CAC. Four known examples, three are gilt. R.8.
- 1877 Sailor Head Half Dollar in Silver – Judd-1501, PR64 PCGS. CAC. Only example in private hands. R.8.
- 1879 Goloid Metric Dollar in White Metal – Judd-1634, PR64+ Cameo PCGS. CAC. Ex: Newcomer – Farouk – Simpson. Unique.
- 1880 Goloid Metric Dollar in Aluminum – Judd-1653, PR68 Cameo PCGS. Finest at PCGS. High R.7.
Outstanding Coins from the Bob R. Simpson Regular U.S. Series
- 1943 Lincoln Cent Struck on a Bronze Planchet – MS62 Brown PCGS. CAC. Circa 1957 Marvin Beyer discovery, last offered 17 years ago.
- 1815 Bust Quarter – MS67+star NGC. CAC. Browning-1, the finest certified 1815 quarter dollar.
- 1795 Flowing Hair Half Dollar – O-117 (T-3), MS65+star NGC. CAC. The finest known O-117 half dollar.
- 1838 Gobrecht Dollar – PR64 PCGS. CAC. Struck over an 1859 silver dollar. The coin that proves when 1838 dollars were restruck. Judd-84 Restrike.
- 1855 Type Two Gold Dollar – MS67+ PCGS. CAC. None numerically finer.
- 1873 Three Dollar Gold, Closed 3 – MS63 Prooflike PCGS. No business strikes officially reported.
There is no truer representation of Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ intended $20 design than the Ultra High Relief Proof double eagles struck in 1907. These coins have become classic rarities within the U.S. gold series, where they command prices that reach into the multimillion-dollar range. Only about 20 examples are known, and six of those are permanently housed within institutional collections. We are privileged to offer an exceptional PR68 NGC example in this auction, consigned with other gold and silver rarities from The Paramount Collection.
The same collection features a beautiful Panama-Pacific set offered as individual lots, two high-grade stellas including an 1880 Coiled Hair graded PR67 Cameo NGC, and a 1796 No Stars BD-2 quarter eagle graded MS62 NGC – an in-demand, low-mintage, early gold one-year type coin.
Other outstanding coins in this auction include examples like the following:
- 1914 $5 PR68 NGC. JD-1
- (1652) SHILNG New England Shilling AU50 PCGS. Noe 1-A
- 1895 $1 PR67 Ultra Cameo NGC. CAC)
- 1911-D $2 1/2 MS66 NGC
- 1879 $4 Flowing Hair, Judd-1635, PR65 Cameo NGC
- 1911 $20 PR66 NGC. JD-1
Our ongoing auctions, including the Long Beach Expo Signature Auction, continue to demonstrate industry-leading results and ease of bidding online. Bid from the comfort and safety of your own home, anywhere in the world, at Coins.HA.com.