Heritage’s January FUN Signature auction produced off-the-chart bidder participation and record-setting prices realized. We fully expect the February 18-21 Dallas Long Beach Expo auction to carry over momentum from the strong FUN showing. It would be no surprise if Long Beach creates its own legacy of memorable results.

Two high-value evening sessions highlight the event. Important Selections from The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part IV launches the auction on Thursday evening, February, when 312 lots get the call starting promptly at 6:00 pm Central Time.

Our regular Premier Session follows a day later on Friday evening at 6:00 pm CT, highlighted by several impressive selections from The Paramount Collection. Earlier in the day, a Friday afternoon floor session features colonials through medals and tokens. Numismatic treasures abound for every specialty and budget.

Our Online Internet session concludes the Dallas Long Beach event on Sunday afternoon (February 21) at 2:00 pm CT.

Bob Simpson has been a friend and valued Heritage client for over 20 years. While he is well known as part-owner of the Texas Rangers baseball team, he is also a noted philanthropist as well as a lifelong Texas energy executive – and he is nothing short of a legendary figure in the rare coin hobby. It is our profound privilege to present more selections from his collection in this auction, the fourth in an ongoing series. More installments are scheduled for future months. The prior three installments have already combined to surpass $40 million in prices realized, and the current offering will add considerably to that total.

This auction includes numerous remarkable rarities from Mr. Simpson’s pattern collection, as well as many magnificent examples across the regular U.S. series. A total of 312 spectacular Simpson lots will cross the block that evening, including these highlights:

Selections from the Bob R. Simpson Patterns

Outstanding Coins from the Bob R. Simpson Regular U.S. Series

There is no truer representation of Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ intended $20 design than the Ultra High Relief Proof double eagles struck in 1907. These coins have become classic rarities within the U.S. gold series, where they command prices that reach into the multimillion-dollar range. Only about 20 examples are known, and six of those are permanently housed within institutional collections. We are privileged to offer an exceptional PR68 NGC example in this auction, consigned with other gold and silver rarities from The Paramount Collection.

The same collection features a beautiful Panama-Pacific set offered as individual lots, two high-grade stellas including an 1880 Coiled Hair graded PR67 Cameo NGC, and a 1796 No Stars BD-2 quarter eagle graded MS62 NGC – an in-demand, low-mintage, early gold one-year type coin.

Other outstanding coins in this auction include examples like the following:

Our ongoing auctions, including the Long Beach Expo Signature Auction, continue to demonstrate industry-leading results and ease of bidding online. Bid from the comfort and safety of your own home, anywhere in the world, at Coins.HA.com.