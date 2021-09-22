Bidding Open for Heritage Long Beach Expo/Dallas Signature Auction

The Fall Long Beach Expo is always a refreshing change of pace, conveniently timed between the recently completed (and record-setting) ANA World’s Fair of Money and a fast-approaching January FUN event. We take pride in serving as official auctioneer for the Long Beach Expo, an honor Heritage Auctions has held for more years than we can count.
This year’s Long Beach Expo is September 30-October 2. Heritage holds its Long Beach / Dallas Signature auction the following week at the Dallas World Headquarters. Two action-packed floor sessions are on October 7 (including an evening Premier Session), and on October 10, which is an afternoon online Internet Signature auction. Bids are now being accepted on the coins in this auction at Coins.HA.com.
You can view lots at the Long Beach Expo in California, as well as at our Beverly Hills office the prior week. Or view lots in Dallas before the auction. Here are just some of the spotlight coins:
- An 1870-CC double eagle – a recent discovery – certified XF40 PCGS. This coin has a fascinating Old West background.
- A 1776 Continental dollar, CURRENCY, EG FECIT, certified MS64 PCGS. Newman 3-D, W-8460, with excellent surfaces and eye appeal.
- A rare 1820 five dollar gold piece, the BD-4 Norweb specimen, certified MS63 PCGS. Square Base 2, Large Letters – one of just two examples of BD-4 known and the only one available to collectors.
- Two outstanding Gobrecht dollars: An 1836 Name Below Base Judd-58 Restrike, graded PR64 PCGS, CAC. The Ex: Queller coin, plus an 1839 Gobrecht dollar, the rarely seen Judd-105 (low R.7) certified PR65 PCGS.
- A spectacular 1794 half dollar certified AU58+ PCGS, O-105, the former Cardinal Collection coin.
- An 1831 Capped Bust quarter, Browning-1, PR66 NGC. CAC. Extremely rare as a Proof and a recent discovery.
Of course, there are many more great coins in this auction, and we encourage you to review them at Coins.HA.com. As always, we wish you great success with your bidding in this and any Heritage auction.