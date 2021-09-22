Bidding Open for Heritage Long Beach Expo/Dallas Signature Auction

The Fall Long Beach Expo is always a refreshing change of pace, conveniently timed between the recently completed (and record-setting) ANA World’s Fair of Money and a fast-approaching January FUN event. We take pride in serving as official auctioneer for the Long Beach Expo, an honor Heritage Auctions has held for more years than we can count.

This year’s Long Beach Expo is September 30-October 2. Heritage holds its Long Beach / Dallas Signature auction the following week at the Dallas World Headquarters. Two action-packed floor sessions are on October 7 (including an evening Premier Session), and on October 10, which is an afternoon online Internet Signature auction. Bids are now being accepted on the coins in this auction at Coins.HA.com.

You can view lots at the Long Beach Expo in California, as well as at our Beverly Hills office the prior week. Or view lots in Dallas before the auction. Here are just some of the spotlight coins:

Of course, there are many more great coins in this auction, and we encourage you to review them at Coins.HA.com. As always, we wish you great success with your bidding in this and any Heritage auction.

