Bidding Open in Heritage Dallas Platinum Night and Signature Auction

Platinum Night comes to Heritage Auction’s new world headquarters

The Dallas (formerly Pittsburgh) Signature Auction is all set for the week of August 3. This will be the first full Signature U.S. Coins event – regular floor sessions plus Platinum Night – to be held entirely at our brand new facility near DFW airport. We have combined multiple floors from our previous headquarters – as well as Dallas satellite locations – all under one roof. We now have plenty of room to accommodate our expected growth and provide lots of new benefits for Heritage clients. We look forward to welcoming consignors and dealer associates to our new corporate campus, where we can better serve our 1.25 million+ online bidders.

Heritage continues to monitor and follow COVID-19 conditions and the accompanying cautions for limited, socially distanced gatherings. As confirmed by our recent Central States and Long Beach auctions, the coin market is amazingly resilient, and bidders have adapted well to the convenience and safety of online bidding. For those who do not view their keyboard as a friend, real-time bidding by phone as well as by mail or fax is available as always.

For our future consignors, we assure you we are able to meet and consult with you, either in person or via telecommunications, to receive and handle consignments large and small. Our professional numismatists stand ready to answer any questions and help make the process simple.

Three Floor Sessions await you including Platinum Night on Tuesday evening, August 4. Regular floor sessions are Monday afternoon and evening, August 3, plus an online-only Final Session on Sunday, August 9.

The McCoy Family Collection Of Capped Head Half Eagles features two dozen examples from the challenging and popular Capped Head series, all offered in Platinum Night. The Capped Head to Left coins include many of the most-sought varieties. Several dates and varieties are either the finest known or nearly so, including a magnificent 1819 BD-1 half eagle, MS65 PCGS, the finest-known Wide Date variety, with only 16 to 20 pieces known in all grades. A famous 1810 half eagle featuring the Draped Bust motif is the second-finest known (the rare Small Date, Small 5 variant, Ex: Pogue), a coin that grades MS62 PCGS with CAC.

The Collection Of A Distinguished WW2 Veteran presents a stunning group of elite U.S. coins assembled by a distinguished World War II veteran. The collection features a number of significant rarities, affording gold specialists an opportunity to acquire many double eagles that rank among the finest known. Rare dates include a Gem 1920-S series key, a 1930-S in MS66, and a splendid 1927-S also in Premium Gem condition. This collection has remained off of the market for many years and should draw enthusiastic bidding.

The Rollo Fox Collection Of $20 Saint-Gaudens Gold, Part III provides an impressive array of Saint-Gaudens double eagles in both Platinum Night and Session Two. The examples average 65.3 by grade, including a Premium Gem 1909-S and a Superb Gem 1928, the ultimate double eagle type coin. All are certified by PCGS with the Fox pedigree, and several display CAC endorsement.

The Mahal Collection, Part III provides a history of US Philippine coinage. The current consignment features many interesting and rare Philippine lots, including a rare 1920 Manila Mint gold medal, PCGS Genuine with Unc Details, HK-1031, Allen M-3, Krause-X#11b, with an estimated mintage of just 10 pieces, and a 1928-M 20 Centavos Mule, KM-174, Allen-11.18, MS66 PCGS.

