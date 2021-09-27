Bidding Open in Heritage Showcase Auction of Modern US and Bullion Coins

Bidding is now open in the Showcase Auction of Modern Collectible US Coins and Bullion from Heritage Auctions, with the concluding live session scheduled for 6 PM CT on Wednesday, October 13. This auction features an excellent selection of collectible US Bullion coins, along with a smattering of other modern issues.

Mike Castle served as a congressman from Delaware for many years. He was so involved in authoring legislation involving coinage that he became known as “The Coinage Congressman”. He authored or sponsored the legislation that created the 50 States Quarters program, the Sacagawea dollar, the Presidential dollar, and many other issues. One of the notable offerings in this auction is a five-piece set of 1995-W proof American Eagle issues with Mike Castle’s signature on the slab label. Each coin in the set has been graded MS70 Ultra Cameo by NGC, and each coin is housed in a special holder noting the Honorable Mike Castle as the Coinage Congressman. From a numismatic standpoint, the set is notable because it contains the 1995-W Silver American Eagle, which is, by a wide margin, the key to the silver eagle series.

Some of the other notable offerings in this auction include:

